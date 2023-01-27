The guard changed at the Payson School Board this week.
With a nice little award for the outgoing board members.
And a nice short meeting stuffed with budget numbers for the new members.
New board members Katy Taylor and Susan Ward took their seats – and listened quietly through the uncharacteristically short meeting – dominated by budget reports, job descriptions and policy changes.
The outgoing board members – Joanne Conlin and Jolynn Schinstock – didn’t attend. But they got an award.
The Arizona School Boards Association gave the board its top recognition for “boardsmanship,” which means the five members of the then board – including Conlin and Schinstock – completed hours of training in how to run a school board – including public meeting law, conflict of interest requirements, budget expertise, state laws and policies and a host of other subjects.
Continuing board members Audrey Hogue, Barbara Underwood and Michell Marinelli accepted the plaque on behalf of the full board – as Taylor and Ward looked on.
After that, it was back to business for the new board, wading through budget reports, an overhaul of job descriptions and adoption of a slew of new policies required by the state legislature or recommended by the Arizona School Boards Association.
Even the quarterly financial report proved upbeat. Spending remains on track for the $30 million budget halfway through a fiscal year that ends in June. The district has spent $12 million so far, with $10.6 million in encumbrances to finish the year. Cash on hand has risen from $4 million to $5 million in the course of the year – with $13 million in revenue received so far, mostly from state payments and property taxes. The district’s still flush with millions of dollars in extra federal aid during the pandemic. The district has about $636,000 in operating reserves and about $2.8 million in capital reserves, according to Kathie Manning, the district’s financial director.
The board even learned that the district’s ready to spend $227,000 replacing the Rim Country Middle School Gym floor, with money from gifts and donations and the district’s contingency fund. Sun Country Flooring has been selected to do the work.
The Payson School Board has skirted a lot of controversies that have roiled other school districts – and gotten the attention of the legislature.
For instance, one of the new policies included elaborate new rules for seeking parent permission and restricting what teachers can say in the classroom when it comes to sex education.
The board routinely approved the new policies – but it’s a moot point here.
The district doesn’t offer sex education classes. The district has in the past had a Gila County public health worker make presentations in some classes that touch on relationships, dating and health issues. But parents always sign permission slips before those presentations – which haven’t happened in at least two years.
The legislature also added a bunch of new restrictions on “critical race theory” or anything that might cause kids to feel bad because of something other people of the same race did sometime in the past. The effort to ensure no one feels ashamed or angry about the nation’s long history of racial and religious conflict has led to some odd and difficult-to-enforce restrictions on teachers.
But the district has avoided anything that could be labeled critical race theory – although it’s hard to figure how you could teach the history of slavery or the civil war or the civil rights movement without making kids have some complicated feelings about race and religion.
The legislature also passed new rules in making sure that parents have a chance to review textbooks and pretty much any book in the school library.
But the district has already been posting on its website every book it buys with brief descriptions of the content, with an open invitation to parents to review the library collections.
So far, this has spurred no parent concerns or protests.
In fact, Payson passed through the tribulations of the pandemic and other controversies that have convulsed school boards elsewhere in the state with hardly a ruffled feather – at least when it comes to confrontations at board meetings.
Ward and Taylor listened attentively to the host of issues and reports, without raising a question or casting a dissenting vote.
Turns out – it’s great to be a Longhorn.
