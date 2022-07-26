Payson will gain a sorely needed, quality preschool program when the Payson School District opens an 80-student facility for kids 3-5 in a refurbished building once used by Head Start.
The preschool program will offer morning and afternoon, 2.5-hour sessions for $250 per month. About 30 students have signed up so far, but the district has room and staffing for 80. The morning sessions will run from 8 to 10:30 Monday through Thursday. The afternoon sessions will last from 12:30 to 3.
Parents can sign up by filling out an application on the district’s website. Classes start Aug. 1, but you can sign up at any time.
The district’s still also signing up kids for all-day kindergarten classes. The state cut funding for all-day kindergarten years ago – but the district found extra money to offer an all-day program, realizing quality kindergarten remains essential to the goal of ensuring all kids can read fluently by third grade.
The district also operates a pre-school program for kids with special needs, with the tuition covered by federal and state special education funding. That program on the Julia Randall Elementary School campus has about 35 students enrolled for the upcoming semester.
The newly remodeled preschool at 1008 S. Westerly has two big classrooms and a playground, with the district putting final touches on the facility last week. The district has owned the building for years and leased it to the Head Start program until it shut down several years ago.
Greta Cox will lead the program and teach a class. She has a degree in early childhood education, a certificate in teaching special education and 22 years of classroom experience teaching grades K-2 at Payson Elementary School.
Younger kids “are fun. They’re ready to learn. Ready to be there,” said Cox.
“We want to also instill a love of learning,” said Superintendent Linda Gibson. “Payson needs more preschool slots and we’re here to provide them.”
Cox noted that the preschool program will also rely on The Foundations of Learning, a phonics-based reading program also used in grades K-3. But she stressed, “it’s not a high-stress academic environment.”
Lifelong value of preschool
Just one year spent in a quality preschool program can confer lifelong benefits, concluded one landmark study in Boston. The study focused on 4,000 students who were randomly selected to attend government-subsidized preschool at the ages of either four or five – with students assigned through a lottery system. This made it possible to compare a matched sample of kids with and without the extra year of preschool.
The results were stunning. The kids in the preschool program were less likely to get suspended from school, skip class or end up in juvenile detention. They were more likely to take the SATs to prepare for college. The high school graduation rate was 70%, about 6% higher than the kids without preschool. About 54% of the preschoolers went to college, roughly 8% more than those denied the early, extra program. The preschool experience had more impact on “non-cognitive” skills than on academic test scores – but things like emotional and social intelligence, grit and respect for the rules had a profound impact on the kids’ subsequent experience in school, according to the study by the National Bureau of Economic Research, conducted by economists Christopher Walters, Guthrie Gray-Lobe and Parag Pathak.
Another randomized study of the impact of a quality preschool experience on kids from low-income families at the Perry Preschool came to similar conclusions. In that study, a quality preschool program reduced the odds a kid would ever get arrested, go on welfare or become unemployed as adults. An analysis of the study results by Nobel Prize-winning economist James Heckman concluded that every dollar invested in the preschool project returned 7-10% in economic benefits per year in decreased public spending on social welfare programs.
“A good preschool program can benefit kids for the rest of their lives,” said Payson Superintendent Linda Gibson.
Covering cost of tuition
The Biden administration had proposed spending $200 billion to provide universal preschool eligibility, but the proposal failed with the defeat of the second major pandemic and infrastructure support package.
That means families will have to pay the $250 monthly cost of Payson’s new preschool program – although district officials hope that they can eventually qualify for state and federal grants or donations to offset some of that cost. The district also hopes the program will eventually get certified by the state’s Aid for Families with Dependent Children, which could also cover the tuition cost for many families.
The tuition will cover either a morning or afternoon session. The curriculum will dovetail with the kindergarten program – with sessions in reading and the beginning math concepts, plus art, music and a big dose of learning through play. The preschoolers will also get introduced to the Capture Kids Hearts approach that pervades the district, intended to teach kids rules of behavior that will help them build their relationships, work in groups, stand up for themselves and develop empathy and respect for other people.
The classes will have up to 20 students, with a certified teacher and a paraprofessional – each with experience in early childhood education.
Learning through play
The program will focus on learning through play whenever possible. For instance, a unit on farms and farm animals could include building animals and farm buildings out of Legos, use play sheep in counting lessons and a little bit of barnyard role playing.
The program will make limited use of technology – since it’s more important for kids to interact with each other, play and develop hand-eye coordination and social skills at that age. However, the classrooms will include what amounts to a digital chalkboard at the front of the room teachers can use for interactive lessons – teaching kids how to drag things across the board, draw, create groups of things and other support for what they’re learning.
The district will sponsor an open house for families already enrolled on July 27 from 3:30 to 5:30.
Parents with questions can call Cox at 928-468-2660. Students must be at least three years old and potty trained. But a child can enter at any time – including when they turn three.
To get an online application go to: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1t-yKdKs_7ohdP69d6nmcuSRsGYc6fQURnSkZgNo7tCI/edit.
