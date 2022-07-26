Payson will gain a sorely needed, quality preschool program when the Payson School District opens an 80-student facility for kids 3-5 in a refurbished building once used by Head Start.

The preschool program will offer morning and afternoon, 2.5-hour sessions for $250 per month. About 30 students have signed up so far, but the district has room and staffing for 80. The morning sessions will run from 8 to 10:30 Monday through Thursday. The afternoon sessions will last from 12:30 to 3.

Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com

