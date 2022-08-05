Jo Thomas read the ingredients in the bubble bath she was about to pour into the tub for her grandkids’ baths.
“It was all chemicals,” she said. “I thought, my grandkids are bathing in chemicals.”
So, she did something about it.
Thomas now makes her own bath dust.
“It’s like a bath bomb that you can sprinkle into the tub,” she said. “The bath dust makes a huge amount of foam, it’s colorful, smells candy-like. I do have it for adults, but the reason I did it was for my grandkids. They’re the reason for everything I do.”
And she does a lot more than make bath dust at her new store, Charmed Soap Co. She opened the unique boutique on June 17 at 200 W. Frontier St. suite C in Bonanza Square behind the Payson post office.
“I do a little bit of everything,” Thomas said. “Everything in boutique is handmade by me. I make soap, bath bombs, wax melts, candles, sugar scrubs, artisan tea blends, coffee mugs, handmade home décor such as canvas arts, herb jars and decorative glass jars. And I make art out of recycled books.”
She and her husband were married on Halloween because it’s her favorite holiday. And that’s easy to see when you browse the shop and see “The Shining,” “Hellraiser” and “A Nightmare On Elm Street” decorative book sets, among many other unique items.
She started making soap years ago for fun and it eventually turned into an online business when she lived in the Valley and now she’s opened a store. It’s her second business. She and her husband owned Coffee With Comics in Peoria from 2018 to ’20.
“I had started making soap because I’m an artistic person and like to do fun things,” she said. “Then, when we closed the comic book store, I started making more and more and it just kind of evolved to its own online business from there.”
She makes everything as chemical-free as possible.
“I don’t want to say everything is organic, but it’s as close to natural as you can get,” Thomas said. “The teas are all organic. All of my ingredients are natural. The oils I use you could drink them and they would not hurt you, except the fragrance oils.”
Charmed Soap Co. is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. The store is closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to allow Thomas to travel to the Valley to visit her mother and make products.
She planned to use the entire space to work on making items, but that plan changed.
“This was supposed to be my studio, but I had a lot of people in Payson tell me they don’t shop online and wanted a store,” Thomas said. “The space is big enough that I renovated half of it, made it pretty and opened up a store.”
What about the comic book store?
“Me and my husband are both complete nerds at heart and we love comic books,” she said. “But, due to COVID, my father developed traumatic onset dementia. He and my step-mom lived in Oregon. I had to fly back and forth from Phoenix to Oregon every two or three weeks to help my stepmom care for him. And me not being there all the time and COVID-19 happened, which just killed the business. We tried to sell online working out of our home, but people want to put their hands on comic books. And the market was flooded with people selling online.”
They lived in Goodyear at the time and moved her dad and stepmother to the Valley to be closer to them.
Her husband’s parents live in Pine and the couple bought a fifth wheel and moved into an RV park in Star Valley last summer.
“We’re a unique boutique of handmade stuff and it’s worth the effort to try and find us,” she said. “And men, come find something unique for your wife or girlfriend. We’ve had several men do and we’ve heard the gifts have been a hit.”
Charmed Soap Co. offers free delivery to Payson, Star Valley, Pine and Strawberry.
“If they go online and order something, they can pick up at the store or I offer free delivery,” Thomas said. “So they can buy it online or in the store and have me deliver it as a gift.”
She plans to offer classes sometime soon.
Visit https://www.charmedsoapco.com, their Facebook, or call 623-570-4616 for more information.
Her father died in January. She continues to visit her stepmom, who is in a memory care facility in the Valley, once or twice a week.
