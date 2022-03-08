Payson’s T-Mobile store offers all the latest cell phones and other products and services, including their new $50 unlimited data home internet service with small towers that you simply take home, plug in and connect your WiFi devices to.
A steady stream of customers came through the doors of the new T-Mobile store at 101 E. Highway 260 in the Safeway Shopping Center on Wednesday.
It wasn’t clear exactly what brought them in, because there are several possibilities.
It could have been the nice selection of the latest smartphones from Samsung, Apple, Google and others.
One couple was there to look at the new Samsung S22. Another man wanted to find out about a new iPhone.
Someone else was inquiring about the latest Apple Watch and another couple was checking out an iPad.
Later, someone came in to find out more about T-Mobile’s new unlimited home internet service for $50 a month. That’s including fees and taxes.
“Just come in and type in your address and we’ll see if you qualify for the service,” said store manager John Valleau. “If you do, it’s just $50 a month with auto pay for unlimited internet data usage with speeds up to 200 megabytes per second and we never slow you down. And there’s no contract. If you don’t want to sign up for auto pay, it’s $55 a month, so you can cancel at any time. Just return the Wi-Fi tower router to us.”
It’s a small tower about six inches high you plug in and then you just set it up with your Wi-Fi devices and you’re all set to browse the web on your phone, computer or tablet and sign into your favorite streaming services.
They also have a number of phone plans, including those featuring a mobile hotspot.
They offer discounts for those ages 55 and up, military members and first responders.
T-Mobile is growing since its merger with Sprint last year, expanding its coverage area with new 5G towers across the country.
“It’s a great time to switch (from another cell phone carrier),” he said.
The Payson store is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sunday.
To find out more about any of their mobile plans or other products or services, visit T-Mobile.com or stop into the store to talk with one of their four mobile experts or Valleau. An assistant manager is joining the team soon. They’re still hiring part-time employees. To apply, visit T-Mobile.com and click on careers.
