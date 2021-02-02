Watching the movie “Only the Brave” and reading about the 19 firefighters killed in the 2013 Yarnell Hill Fire the movie was based on, left Randy Wilfong thinking about six other firefighters.
“I remembered visiting the Dude Fire fatality site in the late 1990s,” Wilfong said. “I went back to the site and found it in a state that it had been forgotten. Two signs were there but could not be seen from the Control Road.
“The site was in a shambles and I got to feeling bad about it and that nothing was there honoring these six people.”
The Dude Fire claimed the lives of a half-dozen firefighters near Bonita Creek Estates on June 26, 1990.
And the Payson resident felt sorrow about the lack of recognition five members of the Perryville Fire Crew and their guard who all perished as the fire cut off their escape route and trapped them in Walk Moore Canyon received.
“When I went out there and saw there was nothing other than a sign to pay tribute to these firefighters, I don’t know if it was a feeling of shame that there was nothing to let people know about these six firefighters that lost their lives, but I thought, ‘Let’s do something about it,’” Wilfong said.
So, Wilfong, a member of the Payson Packers Hiking Group C, has made it his mission to honor the fallen firefighters by improving the trail and getting it recognized as an official trail.
He’s spent countless trips and hours clearing the single track path of rocks and improving the 1.4-mile round-trip trail. He gets some help from the Payson Packers C Group.
He worked on the trail since last June and the Forest Service approved the trail and plans to add the Dude Fire Memorial Trail to the Tonto National Forest North District Trail System in the future.
Five Perryville Correctional Facility prisoners and Arizona Department of Corrections Assistant to the Deputy Warden Sandra J. Bachman, 43, also died. She served as the guard for the five prisoners.
The part-time wildland firefighters killed with Bachman were Joseph L. Chacon, 25; Alex S. Contreras, 31; James Denney, 33; James E. Ellis, 34; and Curtis E. Springfield, 24.
The six are honored on the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Emmitsburg, Md.
All their fire shelters are inside a truck toolbox at the end of the trail. The public is asked to respect the items and not remove them from the box.
The six who died were part of a larger group of 19 from the Perryville Crew fighting the fire that started with a lightning strike.
Eight of the crew escaped before 11 found themselves surrounded by fire with no option but to shelter in place under their personal deployment shelters. Four stayed under their shelters and survived.
Those firefighters included William H. Davenport, Gregory Hoke, Donald R. Love, and Dave La Tour. La Tour wasn’t a prisoner like the others, but a crew representative.
Another, Geoffrey Hatch, lost part of his deployment shelter’s protection and ran up Walk Moore Canyon on the dozer fire line. He was found by a member of the Zig Zag Hotshot crew and received severe burns. He was eventually airlifted from the scene.
Ellis also abandoned his deployment shelter and ran the opposite way of Hatch and toward the Control Road.
After the area cooled, the survivors left their shelters. Davenport, La Tour, Hoke and Love proceeded down Walk Moore Canyon. They encountered a severely burned Ellis coming back up the canyon and all headed toward the Control Road. About 900 feet from the Control Road, Ellis stopped and said “I’m dead,” and dropped to the ground and died with his head on a log.
His marker is about a half-mile from the others. It’s the first marker Wilfong passes when he hikes the trail and the last he sees when he leaves.
“I always stop and say goodbye to Ellis,” Wilfong said.
The trail is rated as easy and hikers are asked to please sign the visitor logbook at the trailhead.
Wilfong improved the trail on the dozer fire line then created a single-track trail from the end of the dozer fire line to the fatality site.
“I developed the single track to make it accessible to all ages and abilities,” he said.
There’s more work to be done, including installing two signs prohibiting motorized vehicles. For now, Wilfong and the Payson Packers C Group have placed a large tree branch across the trailhead.
The Payson Packers C Group will maintain the trail. More often than not, it’s just Wilfong trekking out on the trail.
“I volunteer for it because it’s a labor of love,” he said.
He’s made a deep connection with the six lost souls.
“They’ve become my friends,” he said.
Although they never knew him in life, the six late firefighters couldn’t have found a better friend in death.
