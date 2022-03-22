The long-delayed reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act will provide help in the effort to reduce the most common violent crime in the nation — domestic violence.
Arizona has one of the highest rates of domestic violence in the nation. Rural areas and reservation communities face special challenges due to a lack of services and high unemployment and poverty rates. Women living on reservations face a risk of violence that’s three times the national average.
The problem is especially acute in Gila County with a substantial reservation populations as well as a critical shortage of domestic violence shelters and services.
The reauthorization of the act until 2027 will provide grant funding for domestic violence shelters, added resources for victims and expanded authority for tribal courts to deal with a plague of violence, assault and sex trafficking.
The re-authorization ended up in the budget reconciliation bill, after several years of delay. Disagreements between Republicans and Democrats about whether to provide protections for people in same-sex relationships at domestic violence shelters prompted several years of deadlock.
Domestic violence remains the most common violent crime in the nation, as testified in arrest logs in Payson. The pandemic resulted in an estimated 30% increase in murders and an 8% increase in domestic violence incidents, according to national statistics. The pandemic trapped people at home in violent relationships and put new financial strains on many families at the same time it reduced access to preventive services, say experts.
The toll in recent years locally includes Tika Young, of Happy Jack, beaten to death with a table by Patrick Nagel, her live-in boyfriend, according to a tally of domestic violence deaths kept by the Arizona Coalition to End Domestic Violence (https://www.acesdv.org/statistics-and-reports/). Nagel told Tika’s family she’d left Arizona to pursue work on the West Coast. She appeared to be making posts on social media, but misspelling and other inconsistencies aroused her family’s suspicions. After six months, her body was discovered under a pile of pine needles. Once police figured out her identity, they questioned Nagel. He confessed to the killing and said he had buried the body “where only the bears would find her.” He was ultimately sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.
However, most domestic violence cases don’t end in murder. They dominate the police logs every week in northern Arizona towns. Studies suggest that many of the victims, especially those with children, face tremendous challenges and dangers when trying to escape the violence and threat. The chronic shortage of domestic violence shelter beds makes escape far more dangerous.
National studies suggest one in three women and one in four men in the U.S. will experience rape, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime. Roughly four women per day are murdered by an intimate partner — accounting for more than half of all murders of women in the nation.
Moreover, women suffer 4.8 million assaults and rapes involving an intimate partner each year — although fewer than 20% seek treatment afterward, according to studies and estimates compiled by the National Crime Victimization study. That works out to about 600 women each day.
The cost of domestic violence comes to more than $10 billion annually in medical care and lost productivity, according to an estimate by the Centers for Disease Control.
The reauthorized act included provisions to give tribal governments new tools to cope with an epidemic of violence against women on reservation communities, including high rates of women who have been murdered or remain missing. The act allows tribal governments to prosecute non-tribal members who commit domestic violence on the reservation — instead of being required to refer them to the federal government for prosecution. The tribes also gained jurisdiction to prosecute sex crimes and stalking. They still cannot prosecute non-tribal members for most other crimes. The act will also give tribal justice systems better access to national criminal information databases. Arizona has the third highest rate of missing and murdered indigenous women in the nation.
Murder is the third leading cause of death among Native women between the ages of 10 and 24 and the fifth-leading cause of death for Native women between the ages of 25 and 34.
The reauthorization includes several new provisions including:
• Funded grant programs considered critical to a host of services — including domestic violence shelters that help women and children escape violent relationships. Gila County has a single domestic violence shelter — the Time Out Shelter in Payson. Navajo and Apache counties for a period had no domestic violence shelters, but that has changed.
• Increased services for underserved populations, including rural areas, reservations, gay and lesbian survivors, people with disabilities and older adults.
• Strengthened laws and resources to prosecute federal officials who abuse or assault people in custody.
• Enhanced efforts to deny people convicted of domestic violence or covered by an order of protection from buying firearms. However, backers failed to close the “boyfriend loophole.” Currently, people convicted of domestic violence against a spouse lose their right to buy a firearm. The ban doesn’t apply to people convicted of domestic violence or stalking when it involves a dating partner.
• Improved access to grant funding for legal assistance and other services for victims who have suffered domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking or sex trafficking.
• Money to help reduce the backlog of rape kits and improve the health care systems response to domestic violence. Currently, many police departments don’t process rape kits — which can delay prosecutions and prevent the DNA samples from being run against national databases. Moreover, most hospitals don’t have on hand around the clock nurses with the specialized training in handling rape cases and victims.
