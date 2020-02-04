I’m perched on packed powder atop the mountain on the first day of a new decade, most of my life now behind me the world spread out before me.
I nearly didn’t come here to the Sunrise Park Resort, blessed already with 144 inches of snow this winter. Getting out of a chair two days ago, I twisted the wobbly knee the doctor many years ago said I ought to get fixed. So skiing seemed like a dumb idea.
But here’s the thing.
I somehow conned my young, graceful, beautiful wife into marrying me — despite the poor showing I make in a mirror. And that’s a good thing. Always good to rise above your station in life.
Except here’s the thing.
She’s a championship skier.
And I ski like I spell.
She skis like a silk scarf in a light breeze. I ski like a load of logs coming off the back of a semi.
Last season, I succumbed to the early bird $100 season pass for old guys.
She said, “Oh, that’s wonderful. I’ll buy a season pass too.”
Well, thing is — she’s younger. Her season pass cost $600.
So here we are — trying desperately to work off her season pass.
Granted, I love the dark firs loaded with snow and the view from the mountaintop.
But did I mention she skis like a ballerina and I ski like a three-legged elephant?
My whole theory of convincing her to stick around is to act cool and confident and youthful. I know I’m probably not pulling it off in the best of circumstances — but how am I going to pass as anything but comic relief on a pair of skis? I’m not sure I could keep her attention if I said, “gee, sorry honey — can’t ski. Hurt myself getting out of the recliner.”
So here I stand, way up the sacred mountain, on a perfect day without even lift lines to grouse about. So far, Sunrise is having a great year, with a packed 30-inch base and a steady string of storms since Thanksgiving. That’s when they started making snow, after an investment in new snowmakers. The resort has all 69 trails and six chair lifts running. The resort has lots of snowmaking machines — so even with the sketchy snow situation in the past month, they’ve all the runs covered.
Sunrise has come through some rough times in the past couple of years. First, a string of no-snow winters cut visitation. Then the tragic death of a ski lift maintenance worker who apparently neglected to unclip his safety line spurred anguish and soul searching. The White Mountain Apache Tribe replaced the bulk of the top managers, improved the facilities and added events and marketing. The weather this year cooperated, which led to big crowds between Christmas and New Year.
The White Mountain Apache Tribe relies on wells for snowmaking. That contrasts with Snowbowl in Flagstaff, which uses treated wastewater. The Hopi, Havasupai, Navajo and other tribes have protested vigorously, maintaining that using wastewater disrespects a mountain deeply sacred for thousands of years to almost every native culture in the region. Alas, Snowbowl still does a lot more business than Sunrise — although one affronts an ancient culture and the other supports a modern tribal community.
But I’m not thinking about the politics of snowmaking.
I’m thinking about breaking a rib between here and the bottom.
See, I did that two years ago on a deep-powder slope in Colorado, where they way overdo winter. I admit, I was trying to impress Michele. On the first run, we went to the very top of the mountains and I took a header about five wobbly turns down from the top. I got to the bottom only by emitting piteous groans on every turn.
So here I stood again — indisputably alive and just a bit scared.
“You lead,” said Michele.
“No. No. You go,” I said. “I’ll just shush along at my own pace.” I wanted no witnesses.
She looked at me a long moment, unreadable behind her goggles. Then off she went, graceful as a wave breaking.
I paused a moment longer, taking in the view.
I realized then that she would stop halfway down and wait for me — the longer she had to wait, the worse I’d look.
So off I went.
Soon, I’d picked up enough speed that my season pass on its lanyard was banging against my helmet in the rush of the wind.
Now, I can’t say I caught up to Michele.
And I can’t say I didn’t moan when my calves started cramping.
I just concentrated on keeping my shoulders pointed straight down the hill and my knees in the same zip code.
I ignored my throbbing thighs and swerved past my darling wife where she stood, waiting for me — looking only slightly bored.
She passed me soon enough. The sonic boom cracked my goggles.
But by then, it didn’t matter. The wind was rushing past, the sky was an aching blue, my season pass was clattering a cheerful tune against my helmet and the snow was perfect.
And when I caught up to her at the bottom, I resisted the terrible urge to flop over in the snow, gasping.
Hey, small victories, brother. Small victories.
At a certain age, that’s enough.
