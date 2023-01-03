Payson Police have charged a member of the high school’s cheerleading squad with assaulting another cheerleader during the Oct. 21 football game.
On the field, the team pulled off a thrilling 24-14 come-from-behind win over rival Fountain Hills.
But near the end of the game, School Resource Officer Keven Rush noticed a cheerleader trying to get his attention, according to the police report obtained by the Roundup.
“My gaze was immediately drawn to a commotion within the student group, specifically within the group of cheerleaders,” he reported. Several students were attempting to restrain a female cheerleader. “I witnessed the female cheerleader violently stomp on another cheerleader who was on the ground in front of her. I clearly saw the first cheerleader’s foot impact with the back of the other girl’s head. The first cheerleader was then pulled away from the other student by members of the crowd.”
As Rush moved in, the attacking cheerleader walked quickly toward the stands.
“Mrs. (Yvette) Harpe, the high school’s assistant principal, also witnessed the incident and also began quickly moving toward the cheerleader in question,” Rush wrote. “Mrs. Harpe made contact with the cheerleader.”
However, “Student A” shrugged off Harpe’s efforts to stop her. The two exchanged words and “two appeared to be yelling at each other.”
Rush reached the pair, intervened and took the girl’s arm. She yelled at him not to touch her.
Rush “instructed her again to settle down and walk away with me. ‘Student A’ looked at me, and complied, saying ‘I thought you were Mrs. Harpe.’”
Rush said she was “clearly worked up.” She explained that she and “Student B” had been having issues throughout the evening. “Student A” said she told “Student B” to “shut up and then she didn’t shut up so, I fought her.”
Rush then talked to “Student B” and her parents as she was examined by a doctor. The doctor indicated “Student B” was OK — but shaken up.
Rush spoke to “Student B’s” parents and other people involved over the course of the next week, who all offered “similar” accounts. They indicated “Student A” threw “Student B” to the ground by her hair and hit her with a closed fist then kicked her in the head as other students tried to pull her off.
Police issued “Student A” a juvenile referral for disorderly conduct, fighting, disrupting the game and assault. She was released into her parents’ custody.
The cheerleaders involved were among eight seniors on the team recognized with their families before the game in a senior night ceremony held before the final home football game of the season.
In an email about the incident, Payson Unified School District Superintendent Linda Gibson wrote “I can say that administration and our school resource officer were involved immediately when the incident occurred that evening and proceeded to follow protocol with this isolated situation that evening and thereafter as would be expected.”
Gibson noted that the cheer coach has since resigned her position — but said the resignation wasn’t in connection with the incident.
Gibson said she could not discuss any disciplinary measures that may have resulted from the incident, as it would violate federal privacy laws.
“Student B’s” parents told the Roundup that they had complained that their daughter had been subject to bullying by “Student A” prior to the incident but that “Student A” had been allowed to remain on the team, leaving their daughter in jeopardy.
“Student B,” a four-year member of the cheer team, quit the team shortly after the incident. It is unclear if the remaining members of the cheer team will participate in cheer competitions it had been preparing for over the next few weeks.
