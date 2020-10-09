The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of many events this year.
It’s a situation that Kyle Krause of Arizona Off-Road Promotions has just had to deal with. His races take place across the southwestern United States.
But Payson is one of the towns allowing big events like his races. So, the promoter decided to book the Payson Event Center on back-to-back weekends for his annual AZOP Payson Grand Prix.
He held the Payson Grand Prix 1 last weekend (Oct. 3-4) and is coming back this Saturday and Sunday for the Payson Grand Prix 2.
He’s been bringing his races here for five years.
Krause said about 400 people entered last weekend’s event.
“Due to COVID, we had to cancel several races, so we decided to do back-to-back races in Payson,” he said. “The town is so supportive.”
Krause said Payson ranks among the top locations the AZOP series visits.
“We average 13 events each year and Payson is in the top four (in terms of number of participants),” he said.
The event features UTVs, quads, mini quads and motorcycles, with different divisions based on age, skill level and engine size.
The Payson Grand Prix 2 is open to the public to watch for $10 per day for everyone ages 13 and over, $5 for those ages 6-12, with children 5-and-under admitted free. You can camp at the Event Center for $30 for the weekend.
Gates open at 2 p.m. today and 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, with registration starting at 6 a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit azopracing.com, call or text 623-363-9665 or email kyle@azopracing.com.
