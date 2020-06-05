A small group of Payson residents joined in the nationwide movement against racial injustice with a peaceful march late Monday afternoon.
But a larger group of Rim Country residents joined them in front of Bashas’ before they departed.
The killing of an unarmed black man by police in Minneapolis, Minn. last week sparked the unrest that’s led to daily protests across the country.
Many of the protests have been peaceful. But violence, destruction of property and looting have undermined others.
Rumors that busloads of extremists were coming to Payson for the event prompted about 25-30 locals to show up at Bashas’.
Nobody from out of the area showed up, but the larger group stood vigil outside the store for hours.
Two Payson Police officers were on the scene.
Although no physical clashes occurred, at least some people who gathered for the march felt intimidated by the behavior of those in the larger group.
Nine people eventually marched from Bashas’ south down State Route 87 to Main Street.
Several of the marchers were young women. One of them, a 17-year-old, left Bashas’ before the march because she felt intimidated by the behavior of some in the larger group. But her mother encouraged her to return and joined her.
“The reason I am here is that my daughter wanted to march and I support my daughter in whatever she wants to do,” said Payson resident Heather Oberg just before the start of the march.
“She is 17. She was expressing her right as an American. She arrived and two men and a woman immediately intimidated her and scared her and she went home. But I insisted she come back and here we are and we are going to march.”
This wasn’t the first peaceful protest they took part in.
“We also participated in Saturday and Sunday’s peaceful protests in Phoenix,” she said. “We never felt as threatened by other civilians there as we did in front of Bashas’ in Payson.”
After the march, her daughter emailed her thoughts to the Roundup. She said she must have gotten the time wrong and arrived about 20 minutes early. She said about 10 minutes later two men and a woman approached her as she sat on a bench, with the woman flashing the gun in her pocket and rounds of ammunition on her waist.
The teenager said she recorded the interaction as they got too close for her comfort.
“‘You’re gonna end up dead,’” she said one of the men told her.
“I definitely did not feel very safe, being talked at, rather than with, by three grown adults who don’t want me to use my freedom of speech and saying I will die in jail at the hands of those I want to march for.”
She said she walked away after about two minutes but someone in a Jeep followed her and after a few minutes a “woman got out to take pictures of me while I was waiting on the sidewalk.”
“I feared I would be posted on social media, and be targeted, like I’ve seen so many times, so I ran away,” she said.
“I was tired and didn’t want more conflict to arise due to my want to express myself freely and peacefully. I eventually made it home safe, thanks to my older brother. I later went back out with my mother to the march due to her encouragement. I did not want to stay silent.
“This demonstration only shows that racism and aggression sicced upon any who disagree is alive and well in Arizona.”
Tamara Mametieff was also there with her teen daughter.
“Some of these guys are rude,” she said of the larger group. “They’re here, part of Payson’s community wanting to make sure that it is a peaceful protest versus there being the looting and the rioting and breaking of things, which I completely agree with. They’re people that need to stand there and they have their opinions and we have ours, so this is what we’re doing. There are people that have left because a lot of these people are carrying guns on their hips and as you can see none of us have weapons.”
She talked about why she and her daughter were there.
“The whole point is, as white people, we don’t understand what people of color go through day-in and day-out, the trauma that they’ve endured, the secondary trauma that they have endured for generations,” she said. “There’s people like my mom who think black people should just get over it.”
Payson resident, Cindra Bumpas, 23, with an “I can’t breathe” sign said she was there to, “... represent everybody who supports (ending) systemic racism (by) police,” she said.
Payson resident Bethany Avila held a sign saying “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
“It’s a quote from Martin Luther King Jr.,” Avila said. “I feel very strongly about this because my family’s black. My little brother just admitted that he has a fear that he (will be killed by police). He promised my mom and dad that he would put his license and registration in the visor so he wouldn’t get shot for reaching anywhere.
“Every day we hear the things being said to my brother and my father just because of who they are. It really hurts that I can’t be with them right now because my brother is really distraught about this. He’s afraid to be out after 8 p.m.”
(1) comment
After everybody saw what happened in Scottsdale during a "peacefull march", you wonder why locals showed up to support our community.
