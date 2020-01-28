Jan Curtiss keeps trying to retire.
But it just doesn’t seem to work out.
So, she’s back as the owner of Explore the Attic, which features antiques and more at 800 E. Highway 260 in Payson.
She’s been here before.
“I joke with everybody that I’m the third, fifth and seventh owner because I keep getting it back when I retire,” she laughs.
But she has no plans to attempt another retirement soon. The building next door is for sale, which can lead to speculation.
“People get confused because there’s a for sale sign next door,” she said. “I’m here to stay. My son wants to take over control down the line.”
Curtiss and her husband, Tom, bought the property in 2000. They sold the business and their Payson home to travel in their motor home in 2005. After four years exploring the West, the store wound up back in their possession in 2009. They ran it for another five years. They bought a home in Yuma and found another buyer for the business in 2014. They spent the winters in Yuma and the summers living in their RV in Overgaard to escape the heat.
They got the store back for a third time in 2017, reopening on Oct. 1, 2017 as Explore the Attic. They sold their home in Yuma and bought a house in Payson.
It took them just three days to rent 95% of the space to dealers and Curtiss has been working to re-establish the business ever since.
Her husband died on July 21, 2018.
She says the store is therapeutic for her these days.
“Instead of going to a place to deal with my emotions to get over my grief of losing my husband, this business became my therapy,” she said.
Terry Lowman manages the store when Curtiss isn’t there.
“He’s a great asset to the store,” she said. “He’s a dealer here and has military items and other goods here.”
Curtiss said it just feels like home.
She has plenty of experience running the shop and enjoys her time there.
“I have the knowledge, why not use it,” she said.
And the business is growing.
“It’s coming back,” she said. “People are learning I’m back in the store. I have a lot of drive-bys with people who don’t live here stopping in because they see the sign.”
That’s the big red antiques sign. She added a new aqua sign on the building last summer with the new name, Explore the Attic. One of her artist dealers, Nicole Ross, painted the sign for her.
Granny’s Attic opened in 1987. One of the original owners, Terry Morris, is among the approximately 32 dealers renting space in the store. Curtiss also does consignment work.
“So, I deal with approximately 75 people,” she said.
The store boasts a wide variety of items from antiques to collectibles to new products.
“The sign says it all: Antiques & More,” she said. “Antiques are becoming more scarce to obtain. I have antiques and I have a lot of the more.”
Among the new items are T-shirts designed by State Forty Eight. Her son, David Curtiss, is a web designer for that Chandler-based company. State Forty Eight is derived from Arizona’s status as the 48th state admitted to the Union. He also designed her store’s website. They’re working on a Rim Country design for T-shirts.
You can buy State Forty Eight T-shirts at Explore the Attic.
The store is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. seven days a week from March through December. The store is closed on Tuesday in January and February.
For more information, call 928-474-2897, visit the website at exploretheattic.com or email exploretheattic260@gmail.com.
Contact the reporter at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!