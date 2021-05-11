A skeptical Payson school board listened to a heartfelt plea to restore district support for international travel by students by allowing donors to claim Credit for Kids tax credits.
Teachers Ginger Liddell and Marsha Fitzhugh implored the school board to help kids raise money for school-sponsored overseas trips by making donations eligible for the state’s Credit for Kids (CFK) tax credit.
“So many of our students have never been to another country, it’s an opportunity they won’t have any other way,” said Liddell. “It is life changing.”
The board listened to a half-hour pitch for foreign travel, but won’t vote on the proposal until its next meeting.
A parade of students who have taken trips to Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic and elsewhere echoed that sentiment.
“It was the most enlightening experience ever,” said one student who went with a school group to Peru.
“It changed my life,” said another recent graduate.
Another student recalled a trip to Costa Rica where students planted mangrove trees to prevent ocean storms from flooding villages there — in the process of bonding with children in the village.
“On our first day there, we joined hands and jumped into the Caribbean. It was one of the best moments of my life,” she said.
CFK eligibility would mean that people who donated up to $200 to a student trying to raise the thousands of dollars necessary for a trip could deduct the full amount of the donation from his or her state taxes.
However, several board members worried that extending CFK eligibility would turn the trips into school-sponsored events, causing potential complications.
Board member Barbara Underwood raised concerns about district liability should something happen on a trip. Moreover, she worried about a rule that requires the district to waive fees for students facing financial hardship if the event was eligible for CFK.
“I was on the board when we discontinued out-of-country travel,” as a school sponsored event, said Underwood. “If we take it on as travel through the school, it’s a whole different set of liabilities. If you’re going to allow Credit for Kids for this, then you have to allow it for anyone who qualifies.”
District finance director Kathie Manning said, “Anyone that says it would cause a financial hardship — you have to waive the fees.”
That’s not a big problem with things like club fees, athletic fees and course fees, with enough money in the CFK fund to cover the cost of participation for low-income students. But it poses a much more serious problem for trips that could cost $3,000 per student.
The rule is intended to prevent the district from sponsoring activities for well-off families that low-income families can’t afford.
The concerns about liability seemingly presented a less serious problem — since the travel companies who organize the trip provide basic and extended liability insurance.
Superintendent Linda Gibson said advocates for foreign travel should work with the administration to see if there’s a way to address the concerns about the potential for fee waivers should the district extend CFK eligibility to the trips. The proposal will come back to the school board for a vote at a future meeting.
The district’s vision and goals statements speak to an effort to prepare students to function in an increasingly connected world. However, the district all but eliminated its once-thriving foreign exchange student program by imposing hefty tuition fees on international students who wanted to come to Payson. Then it made it far more difficult to raise money for overseas trips by eliminating the CFK deduction.
The parade of students who raised the money to go on overseas trips implored the district to give as many of their classmates the same opportunity as possible.
One student said she spent months staging bake sales and selling candy bars to finance her trip. Most of the students who initially signed up eventually dropped out because their families couldn’t raise enough money.
“I was basically turned into Willie Wonka to finance my trip,” she said. “As the year went on, the financial burden was just too much for a lot of my classmates. With Credit for Kids, it’s a way in which both students and donors are benefited.”
Another student who spent most of the year asking everyone he knew to donate money for his life-changing trip said, “If it were covered by Credit for Kids, there would be so many more people able to donate.”
One parent said she and her daughter spent a year raising money for the trip. “These trips are not just education when it comes to language and culture and history; everything associated with visiting another country has its educational advantages.”
Another parent said she staged bake sales in front of Safeway almost every weekend to enable her daughter to take a trip. “I knew it was a once-in-a-lifetime trip. Unfortunately, plenty of parents just can’t make this happen. If we could use Credit for Kids, we’d open the door to so many kids to experience this amazing opportunity to learn things you could never teach in a classroom. Traveling to a less fortunate country humbles you in a way that nothing else ever could.”
