Rod Rockman served as master of ceremonies once again for the American Legion Post 147 Veterans Day event at the Veterans Memorial at Green Valley Park on Nov. 11.

The retired Air Force staff sergeant and commander of American Legion Post 147 was happy to see most if not all of the 65 seats they set up at the Veterans Memorial in the park filled.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.