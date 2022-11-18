The Payson Military Honor Guard took part in the American Legion Post 147 Veterans Day event after also participating in the Payson Patriotic Events Committee Tribute to our Veterans earlier on Veterans Day.
Rod Rockman served as master of ceremonies once again for the American Legion Post 147 Veterans Day event at the Veterans Memorial at Green Valley Park on Nov. 11.
The retired Air Force staff sergeant and commander of American Legion Post 147 was happy to see most if not all of the 65 seats they set up at the Veterans Memorial in the park filled.
“It’s patriotism and Americanism that we want to bring to, not only the public, but also to the children,” Rockman said.
And he talked about how he and fellow members of the Payson Military Honor Guard, along with other veterans, visited Julia Randall Elementary the previous day.
“Yesterday morning our Legion Post and Honor Guard was at Julia Randall school and we opened doors and greeted the kids,” he said. “We had nine stations, so as people pulled up we opened the door and helped the little girls out.
“Then after they were all in they came out and surrounded the flag (pole) and we raised the American flag. They put their hands on their hearts and did the Pledge of Allegiance and then they sang the national anthem.”
He was moved by the experience.
“To stand in the middle and to have those children sing the national anthem, it was absolute surround sound and it sent a chill up and down all of our spines,” Rockman said.
The Honor Guard also took part in the Payson Patriotic Events Committee tribute to veterans at Payson High School earlier Veterans Day morning. They had just enough time to travel over to GVP for the American Legion event. Rockman thanked Col. Bill Sahno (ret.) for making sure the end of the earlier event allowed time for everyone who wanted to attend both ceremonies could.
Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey also managed to give his remarks at both events.
The guest speaker was retired Major Gen. Howard J. “Mitch” Mitchell, director of operations, Headquarters Air Force Space Command, Peterson Air Force Base, Colo.
Following his remarks, Mitchell was presented with an American flag after a flag ceremony with Rockman describing what each of the 13 folds represents.
