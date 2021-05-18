Rep. Paul Gosar once again provoked national attention last week during congressional hearings for his full-throated defense of the protesters who on Jan. 6 briefly occupied the U.S. Capitol building.
Gosar said the U.S. Justice Department was persecuting “peaceful patriots” and that Capitol Police “executed” a demonstrator as she attempted to climb through a window. Gosar described her as “a veteran wrapped in an American flag.”
Gosar also took issue with previous accounts linking the death of one Capitol Police officer to the demonstrations — as well as two other officers who committed suicide days after the confrontation.
Gosar represents most of western Arizona as well as all of Rim Country in Congress. Other representatives have criticized him for his texts promoting the demonstrations that led to the assault on the Capitol building. One organizer called him the “spirit animal” of the Stop the Steal movement. Gosar has said he’s proud of being considered an inspiration for the effort to overturn the election results, but vehemently denied that he ever encouraged violence. He said his tweets calling on people to fight for their country and castigating President Biden as an “illegitimate usurper” were figurative language, not an incitement to violence.
During the hearings on the Capitol riots, Gosar aggressively questioned former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.
First, Gosar asked if the Justice Department had confiscated any firearms from the people who breached the Capitol, although police found baseball bats, a wooden club, a spear, bear spray, knives and a stun gun.
Part of Gosar’s exchange with Rosen centered on the death of Officer Brian Sicknick. Gosar asked if the officer was beaten to death with a fire extinguisher.
“Officer Sicknick was there acting in the line of duty and went into harm’s way. And I think as others have said, he acted as one of many heroes on that day, so ...”
Gosar interrupted to say, “he died of natural causes.”
Initial reports suggested Sicknick died after being beaten over the head with a fire extinguisher. Later accounts said he was sprayed in the face with pepper spray. The coroner concluded that he died of natural causes after the demonstrations, but said the events of Jan. 6 were a contributing factor.
Gosar and Rosen also clashed on how to characterize the death of Ashli Babbitt, 35, a California Air Force veteran shot as she attempted to break into the Speakers’ Lobby, deep inside the Capitol as House members were being evacuated. She wore a Trump flag as a cape and attempted to crawl through a broken window in a barricaded doorway as officers ordered rioters to stop.
The Justice Department brought no charges against the officer.
“Do you recall the name of the young lady, a veteran wrapped in an American flag, who was killed in the U.S. Capitol?”
“I do. Her name was Ashli Babbitt,” said Rosen.
Gosar asked if Babbitt was armed.
“Again, Congressman, I need to be respectful of your observations, but I just don’t want to talk about individual situations,” said Rosen.
“No, she wasn’t. She was wrapped in a U.S. flag. Was the death of Ashli Babbitt a homicide?”
“Congressman, I’m not trying to be unhelpful here. But I just cannot comment.”
“As the death certificate says, it was a homicide. Who executed Ashli Babbitt?” Gosar asked.
Federal prosecutors last month said they would not file charges against the officer because they found “no evidence to establish beyond a reasonable doubt” that the shooting was unlawful.
Gosar said, “my constituents demand answers. But the truth is being censored and covered up. As a result, the (Justice Department) is harassing peaceful patriots across the country.”
Five people died during the riots, including Babbitt and Sicknick and three others who died of medical emergencies. Two other officers died by suicide in subsequent days. Some 140 officers suffered injuries trying to keep the rioters out of the Capitol building.
But Gosar saved his fire for the Justice Department, which has indicted more than 430 individuals for their actions on that day. That includes leaders of militias that Gosar has in the past spoken to and praised. A report on National Public Radio indicated that 16% of those indicted had ties to extremist groups, 14% had a military or law enforcement history and 11% said they participated to support Trump. About 6% have been charged with conspiracy for organizing the riots. That includes 26 members of the Proud Boys, a group Gosar has addressed. Another 13 were members of Oath Keepers, a group to which Arizona District 6 Sen. Wendy Rogers belongs.
At least 82 of the 430 people charged are accused of acts of violence — mostly against police, according to the NPR analysis.
However, Gosar said the prosecutions are abusive. “Outright propaganda and lies are being used to unleash the national security state against law-abiding U.S. citizens, especially Trump voters. The FBI is fishing through homes of veterans and citizens with no criminal record and restricting liberties of individuals who have never been accused of a crime.”
