Rim Country residents with a desire to fly but not the money to buy an airplane were grounded until the Payson Aero Club formed last year.
The PAC purchased a 1966 Piper Cherokee 180 and stores it in a hangar at Payson Airport. Members schedule flight time and pay an hourly rate for usage. Those wanting to learn to fly can do so with a certified instructor.
The PAC boasts nearly 20 equity members ranging from professional pilots and flight instructors to inexperienced aviators aspiring to become pilots.
The club bought the airplane with most of the money coming from its members and a portion from a contribution by the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA).
Matt Cluff became the first club member to become a certified pilot while training in the club’s aircraft. He began in May, started soloing in June and passed his FAA private pilot flight test on Oct. 6, 2019.
He has since taken over as the PAC president, a position originally held by Steve Vaught. Vaught remains the club’s safety officer.
Another club member also achieved a milestone. Vice President Heather McCully obtained her commercial pilot license on Jan. 2. Vaught was her recommending instructor.
McCully plans to take a short break before pursuing her certified flight instructor rating in the club aircraft to increase the number of instructors in the club.
“Her main interest will be teaching young people how to fly,” Cluff said.
Speaking of young people learning to fly, one day before McCully got her commercial license, 16-year-old club member Max Brown performed his first solo flight in the club aircraft on New Year’s Day.
His grandfather and club member Larry Brown is his flight instructor.
“This is a huge step in completing the requirements to obtain his private pilot license,” Cluff said. “Max was born on Dec. 17, 2003, the 100th anniversary of powered flight. Max is sure to have a bright future in aviation.
“Congratulations to Heather and Max. Well done.”
They bought the airplane from a seller in Tucson and upgraded the instruments.
“It’s very, very nice, especially since the avionics upgrade,” Cluff said.
Cluff said the PAC has a few openings available for anyone who wants to join.
“Nothing provides the thrill, joy and sheer freedom that flying does,” he said. “To be able to do it in and above our beautiful Rim Country is truly a gift. Club membership opportunities are available but limited.”
If you would like to join or want more information, call Cluff at 928-970-0138, chief pilot Dale Mueller at 217-855-3880, or email paysonaeroclub@gmail.com.
