When they couldn’t find a shuttle service to the Valley airports from Rim Country, Howarth and Kelly Rowe started their own.
Payson Airport Shuttle celebrated six years in business this October.
The cost is $70 one-way for an individual, plus $20 for each additional person.
“We want to make it affordable for families,” Howarth said. “The $70 pretty much covers our bottom line.”
They had to raise the price $5 to $70 when Sky Harbor Airport instituted a $5 fee for Uber drivers for each airport pickup.
Besides driving residents to the Valley, they will pick them up from Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport.
Airport service is their main business, but they’ll take people to other destinations.
“We’re a point-to-point service, so we pick them up at their house or wherever they request and take them to the airport or places close by the airport,” Howarth said.
They have also picked people up from Valley hospitals.
It’s a family-run business. Kelly handles the phones and computer and Howarth and three other drivers do the driving.
They have a van and two economy cars, which they use for one or two passengers. They use the van for groups of three or more.
All their vehicles have 110v and USB outlets so customers use or charge their computers and phones.
They drive in all weather, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including holidays.
Howarth says they average about three trips a day and 20 a week. Sometimes they make more, depending on demand.
“Yesterday I did three trips myself because I had a driver on vacation and I’m the fill-in guy,” Howarth said.
Luckily for him and his drivers, the drive from Payson to the Valley and back is scenic.
Call 928-363-0754 to schedule your trip. Payson Airport Shuttle requests you call at least 24 hours before your pickup time.
Contact kmorris@payson.com
