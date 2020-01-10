Autumn Cline scored 15 points to lead a trio of Longhorns in double figures as Payson beat host Scottsdale Coronado 59-41 in girls basketball on Tuesday night.
Cline also pulled down 10 rebounds in a double-double performance.
McKayla Taylor scored 12 points and came up with three steals. Emmy White added 11 points, five assists and two steals.
Trinity Glasscock also played a big role, grabbing 10 rebounds to go with six points.
Payson improved to 2-4 in games that count and 4-6 counting tournaments.
“The girls played very hard against a rough, physical team,” said Payson coach Miles Huff. “They overcame some adversity with a tough crowd and physical play. I’m very proud of how they controlled their emotions and played our game.”
Coronado fell to 0-11 according to Max Preps.
Payson goes 2-2 in tourneyThe Longhorns followed a 56-31 homecourt loss to 2A power Whiteriver Alchesay on Dec. 21 with a strong showing at the Chandler Prep New Year’s Classic on Jan. 2-4. Payson went 2-2 in the tournament.
The Longhorns opened with an 82-10 victory over Phoenix North Pointe Prep, lost 53-35 to Pima and 59-53 to Phoenix Christian and beat Red Mesa 42-35.
Emmy White broke the school record for assists in a game with 14 against North Pointe Prep, according to Huff.
“The tournament was very successful,” Huff said. “The girls played some very competitive teams and improved throughout the weekend. We accomplished what we hoped to and feel better prepared to start region play.”
Payson travels to open 3A East play at Holbrook tonight before a rematch with the Roadrunners at Wilson Dome on Tuesday.
