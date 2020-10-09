Some came searching for the key ingredient for their pumpkin pies.
But most who visited the Payson Community Garden’s (PCG) Pumpkin Patch on Saturday had a different use in mind for the orange cultivar of winter squash.
“We’re going to carve it,” said Kori Newland, who was there with her son, David, 4. “We’ll sit it on the front porch with a candle in it.”
She visits the PCG Pumpkin Patch every October.
“We’ve been coming here since he was like 8 months old.” Newland said. “We just come here to enjoy fall and pick a pumpkin.”
The garden is at 300 E. Tyler Parkway in Payson.
People picked out pumpkins and made a donation to the PCG to help cover the garden’s yearly costs. It’s the only fundraiser for the garden, which donates food to local food banks.
The event was scheduled for Friday and Saturday, but an overturned propane tanker in the roundabout at Tyler Parkway and the Beeline Highway on Friday led to the cancellation of the Friday portion of the event.
Jonnimae Kienitz and Fred Kienitz, of Pine, brought their grandkids, Levi and Maddy Stodghill, who also live in Pine.
“We took them to Green Valley Park to see the geese and the ducks and we were going back (to Pine) and I said, ‘let’s stop and see the pumpkin patch.’ They each got a little one. We’ll probably carve them. I wish they were pie pumpkins and I’d make something.”
Ashley Estes, of Payson, stopped by with her sister-in-law, Mallory Worthington, who is from the Valley, and Mallory’s children, Corbett, Crew and Kate. It was just part of their annual pumpkin-themed weekend.
“Every year we all get together and do a little pumpkin weekend and everything is pumpkin related,” said Estes, who’s expecting her first child in January.
“We make pumpkin pancakes, pumpkin coffee and go to the pumpkin patch, buy pumpkins and carve them,” Worthington said.
This was their first trip to the PCG Pumpkin Patch.
“I knew the community garden was there, but I didn’t know that there were pumpkins,” Estes said. “I saw it on Facebook and said, ‘We’ve got to go to the pumpkin patch and get our pumpkins.’
“Yesterday, we went to Mortimer Family Farms near Prescott just to do a whole day for the kids to jump and play. And I said, ‘We should go to the community garden and get our pumpkins in Payson instead of getting them down there. We wanted to spend the money here and get the pumpkins here instead of from a grocery store or the other pumpkin patches. This is a big pumpkin festival.”
People renting plots in the garden volunteer to help.
“We each sign up to take a volunteering spot,” said Angela Carranza, who was at the table taking money with Sue Seehausen.
“We take the money and guide people around,” Carranza said. “This is my first year gardening. This is a lot of fun.”
The garden opened in April 2012.
The garden last year donated 5,500 pounds of food to the Community Presbyterian Food Bank, the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank and the Pine Senior Center.
COVID-19 forced the cancellation of this year’s annual open house in March. But it hasn’t stopped gardeners. This year, the PCG had sent 1,965 pounds of food to those three groups as of Aug. 13.
Five of the gardens are dedicated food bank gardens and “we ask every gardener to donate 20% of their produce to the food banks,” said Carol Noble, one of the 140 gardeners who volunteer in various ways, including serving as garden monitors, participating in work days or joining the harvest team that picks food for the food banks on Mondays and Thursdays this time of year.
The garden is open from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday through the end of August, and from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in September.
PCG is open Saturdays only for winter gardeners in November and December, and is closed in January and February.
Most of the individual gardens are 6-feet-by-25-feet. The cost is $70 per year to rent those spaces. There are some smaller raised gardens for those unable to work the ground-level gardens. The fee includes automatic watering, free manure and soil amendments and access to gardening tools.
Visit paysoncommunitygardenaz.com to print out an application or for more information.
