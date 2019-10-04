The United Food Bank has announced its sponsorship of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Child and Adult Care Food Program administered by the Arizona Department of Education, Community Nutrition Programs. Payson Community Kids is one of the beneficiaries of the program.
Meals will be made available to enrolled participants at no separate charge. Household income determines the amount of money institutions will be reimbursed to provide meals to enrolled participants.
