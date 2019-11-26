George Randall and Payson Concrete & Materials once again did their part to make it a good Thanksgiving for Rim Country residents in need.
Every October the local business owned by brothers George, Robert and Fred Randall, raises food to donate to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank and money for four Rim Country nonprofits through their Oktoberfest project.
“They came up with the idea to help out some local nonprofit organizations and help stock the food bank,” said Payson Concrete’s Kimberly Turney.
Payson Concrete donated $4,000 split evenly between four area nonprofits thanks to the program, and more than a ton of food to the food bank.
Turney explained the program.
“We offered $5 a yard off for every yard of residential concrete (in October),” she said. “In exchange for them getting that discount, we asked them to donate at least two non-perishable food items per yard of concrete for the month of October.
“Then George took $2.50 per yard for every yard of concrete for the month of October and that was the amount that he split up between the organizations, which he ended up rounding up I think to an even $1,000 each I believe.”
The financial donations went to Payson Special Olympics, Payson Senior Center, Time Out Domestic Violence Shelter and the Humane Society of Central Arizona once again this year.
“It’s been these four for the last couple of years,” Turney said.
Contractors play a big role in the fundraiser’s success.
“It was the contractors in the Payson area and we have contractors out of Heber that donated to the cause, quite a few actually, and the local residents, you know anybody that wanted to do a little fix up or something,” Turney said.
“And we had a few contractors that even donated money on top of the canned food. They were very generous.”
Four area nonprofits received checks for $1,000 each.
“This check will sure help for equipment and for traveling to games and tournaments,” said Payson Special Olympics bocci coach Diane Mullaly. “We think it’s just wonderful. He’s done this for years helping out the community.”
Johnny Hughes, manager of the Time Out Thrift Store in Payson, was there on Tuesday, Nov. 19 representing Time Out Domestic Violence Shelter as a truck loaded with food left for the food bank and representatives from the four nonprofits received their donations.
“They’ve been donating to us for years,” Hughes said. “It’s very important. We’re trying to build a new shelter and the wonderful people at Payson Concrete want to help us out.”
Turney said this event is a great morale booster for Payson Concrete employees.
“I think it’s a wonderful idea, and it’s a lot of fun,” she said. “I wouldn’t be here for almost 30 years if they weren’t a great outfit.”
