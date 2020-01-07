Friday is the deadline to become a sponsor for a corn-hole tournament set for 2-5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17 at Mazatzal Hotel & Casino.
Proceeds from the Corn-Ament, which is expected to become an annual event, go to raise money for the Youth Sports Scholarship Fund.
The Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Friends of Payson Parks & Recreation, a 501(c)(3) organization, to raise money for the fund.
The fund is set aside for sports programs provided by the Payson Parks & Recreation Department, from swim lessons, to camps, to soccer, flag football, basketball and more.
Sports are essential to a child’s future. Children learn a wide array of physical and mental characteristic traits such as discipline, teamwork, socialization, perseverance and work ethic while participating in sports.
In the last three years, this venture has provided $5,500 in scholarships. However, there is currently no money in the designated fund for Youth Sports Scholarships, so any help is appreciated.
To help, become a sponsor for the Corn-Ament.
There are two levels of sponsorship. Be an A-Maizing-Ing Sponsor for $500, which gets you two team registrations with priority placement, a premier logo placement on all advertising and four drink tickets.
Be a Corn To Be Wild Sponsor for $250, which includes one team registration with priority placement, your logo on all advertising and two drink tickets.
Sponsors don’t have to be chamber members.
The cost to enter a two-person team in the tournament is $50 for chamber member and $75 for non-members.
Only 20 team spots are available, so register as soon as possible to secure your spot.
The tournament features a $200 first-place cash prize and $100 for second place.
To sign up as a sponsor or to register a team, email Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Maia Crespin at maia@rimcountrychamber.com or stop by the Chamber Visitor Center at 100 W. Main St. in Payson.
Tickets to watch the event are $5 per person, which does not include corn-hole play. There will be plenty of games to play. Anyone not able to be a sponsor or compete may consider donating a gift card, gift basket or goddies for the raffle.
