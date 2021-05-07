The Payson Unified School District will add two new options to its array of vocational and college-eligible courses.
Students in high school can earn certificates in sports medicine as well as a nail technician at a beauty salon.
“It’s not very often we get to open a new program through NAVIT (Northern Arizona Vocational Institute of Technology), much less two,” said NAVIT’s Matt Weber at the last school board meeting.
The district will offer the certificates and college credits through Eastern Arizona College’s campus in Payson. The new offers dovetail with existing certificates, as well as a dual-enrollment program that enables high school students to graduate with a community college degree. The MHA Foundation pays the tuition for students enrolled in the existing dual-enrollment classes for courses that fill the general education requirements. NAVIT pays the bulk of the cost for the vocational classes, although students must pay a deposit up front.
Payson Town Councilor Scott Nossek, a physical therapist who runs a sports medicine business in Payson, will teach the new certificate program. The course of study involves 180 school days and 300 hours of classes, including strength conditioning, nutrition, athletic training, personal health, personal training and others. The 28-credit program can be taken over two semesters. Students who successfully complete the program are prepared to earn national certification as an ACE Personal Fitness Trainer. This program will meet from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday and is open to both high school and adult students.
The nail technician certificate will dovetail with the existing EAC program in cosmetology. The classes for the certificate will run from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, with a whopping 600 hours of required classroom contact — including some Saturday sessions to qualify for the Arizona State Board of Cosmetology nail technician exam. Nail technician is an 18-credit program that requires two semesters. This program prepares the student for an entry-level position as a nail technician. Emphasis is on basic nail care, manicuring, and hand and arm massage. In addition to general tuition, a fee of $750 per semester is required. This program is open to both high school and adult students.
“Over the years we’ve learned there’s a lot less dropout rate if there’s more skin in the game,” said Weber.
School officials said that many students have already expressed an interest in the certificates, which will give students career options right out of high school. Regular EAC students can also enroll in the certificates.
NAVIT already offers Payson programs in nursing, cosmetology and fire science and is exploring whether it can eventually offer an engineering program as well. Current programs also include agricultural sciences, business, culinary arts, theater technician and others. The regional school district offers vocational classes in schools throughout northern Arizona, working to buck a national trend that has seen declining vocational offerings. The number of vocational classes nationally has dropped by more than 14% in recent years, according to the National Center for Educational Statistics.
Moreover, Arizona in 2012 dropped support for vocational classes in the freshman year of high school, delivering a blow to some of the more comprehensive programs. A bill to restore CTE funding this year has so far not passed the legislature.
Several studies have found that vocational classes and internships boost lifetime earnings by about 11% as well as decreasing dropout rates.
For more information on these new programs, please contact the Payson campus at 928-468-8039 or the Payson High School guidance office.
