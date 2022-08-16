Wildfires, falls, COVID-19, heart attacks and home break-ins.
Those are just some issues Payson residents can reduce their risks of suffering from thanks to a new program unveiled by the Payson Fire Department and Payson Police Department in a presentation at the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce Luncheon at Mazatzal Hotel & Casino on Aug. 9.
The Community Risk Reduction (CRR) Program is funded by a federal grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Tim Gallagher, Payson Fire Department community risk reduction specialist, said the program brings the two departments together in a way few others have.
“This new program is a cooperative effort between the police and fire department,” Gallagher said. “The two chiefs are talking and working cooperatively on a communitywide program. That’s a big deal.
“We’ve got the hazards and we’re reducing the risks of becoming a victim of those hazards. You’re seeing the two departments working together like never before.”
A trio of first responders — Gallagher and Kevin McCully of the Payson Fire Department, and Payson Police Officer Keven Rush — addressed home, health, safety and security for Payson residents.
They spoke to approximately 40 chamber members and guests. It was a small gathering as the chamber had to switch the date of the luncheon because of the Aug. 16 Payson Pro Rodeo Committee Steak Fry at the casino.
They announced that residents and business owners/managers can sign up for a free in-home or in-business safety and security assessment and/or a short presentation about the CRR program endorsed by the International Association of Fire Chiefs.
Gallagher said they’re trying to identify and prioritize all the hazards in the community and they need residents to get involved to reduce the impact of those hazards.
He said they studied the records and found that fall injuries are the most frequent types of calls they receive. And he said many falls and other hazards are preventable. Installing handrails and non-slip rugs are two ways to minimize the chance of a fall in the home.
And he talked about how lifestyle changes can improve your health and reduce the chances you’ll suffer a heart attack, the nation’s No. 1 killer.
“We’re focused on COVID and cardiac issues,” Gallagher said. “And with our elevation you see increased heart rate, former smokers and workers who came out of the mines and they’re paying for it years later with serious respiratory issues.”
He also mentioned diabetes and the complications associated with it.
“Diabetes, it’s big with an elderly population like here,” he said. “Some of these problems are preventable. We’re not going to cure these diseases (immediately), but with a little bit of a lifestyle change, I can improve my quality of life. Instead of eating four scoops of ice cream before you go to bed every night, only eat one or two.”
Lots of 9-1-1 calls center on drugs.
“We know drugs are a problem on the street, but we also have it in the home with adverse medication interaction,” Gallagher said. “Mrs. Smith forgot her medication this morning, so she’s going to double-up tonight, along with her other medications. So, they call 911. These things are preventable if you’re educated about it.”
Taking a few steps now can minimize or eliminate lots of potential problems.
“We’ll come out to the home and do an assessment and look at Firewise issues and health and safety issues,” Gallagher said. “We’ll point out things that might make it a safer and more secure environment.”
Gallagher said folks open up to first responders like they won’t with anyone else, which makes the home evaluations and advice so effective.
“They have trust in us and we use that to our advantage and have very intimate discussions,” he said.
Ready Set Go
Payson is in a wildfire hazardous area and McCully talked about the Ready Set Go program that helps residents reduce the risk to their property and personal safety and be ready to evacuate if directed to.
“Fires can be pretty scary, but they don’t have to be,” McCully explained. “If you have an action plan, you know what to do and you don’t have to be scared.”
He explained that the Ready step in the program requires the most time and effort and includes signing up for Everbridge, assembling a Go Kit of emergency supplies, having a plan and practicing that plan.
Set, he said, means to be aware, monitor the weather, let people know your plan again and follow the checklists.
And Go, he explained, is the easiest part of the program.
“How do firefighters and police officers handle emergencies daily,” he asked. “By being prepared.”
It’s just a matter of putting your plan into action.
McCully closed with a Walt Disney quote: “The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing.”
Virtual Block Watch
Officer Rush discussed ways to reduce your risk of a break in and burglary in your home.
“We live in a small town that’s a fantastic place to live with no crime, right?” he asked before answering for himself.
“Crime’s always an issue,” he said.
He said police here receive more calls about burglaries than anything except speeding drivers and domestic violence.
Rush said residents need to make their property unattractive to criminals by doing simple things like locking your doors and turning on your lights.
“They’re looking for the easy targets of opportunity,” he said.
He also talked about how a home assessment can point out ways to add to your security by hardening entry points and securing items like the backyard grill.
He also discussed the idea of neighbors helping neighbors to make the neighborhood less attractive to criminals. He talked about how neighbors should be a good witness if they see a crime in progress or what they think may be a crime.
“When you call 911, we need your name, your location, why you’re calling,” Rush said. “And we need you to be a good witness, so keep watching and try to give us a good description of the suspect and the direction they’re traveling. That’s really key for us.”
He said a new program called the Virtual Block Watch allows neighbors to work with the police department to solve crimes by providing video from their security devices to help police locate a suspect is promising.
“It’s a really great way for us as a community to take care of each other,” he said.
More information
For more information, call 928-472-5060 and leave a message and they’ll call you back.
