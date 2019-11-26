Payson Girl Scout Troop 655 Juniors just earned their Bronze Award.
“This is a very big deal in the world of Girl Scouting,” said Jessica Kjellstrom, troop leader.
The award is the highest honor a Girl Scout Junior can achieve. The girls must plan and complete a Take Action project that positively impacts their community and has a sustainable or lasting impact.
Juniors in the troop took part in two projects.
One project included sewing re-usable shopping bags and handing them out at a local grocery store. Girls are hoping to keep plastic bags out of the landfills, local forests, streams and lakes.
The second project the girls completed was building a “free little library” and posting it at the local Girl Scout Camp, Shadow Rim Ranch.
The goal of this project is to help other girls who visit Shadow Rim feel comfortable and safe. Books often help with comfort. A girl can take a book and leave a book.
“The girls are very proud of their accomplishments as they should be. They spent a lot of time and effort into completing their first major Girl Scout award,” Kjellstrom said.
It is an award recognized on college and military applications.
