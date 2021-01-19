Payson School District vision, mission, values

Payson Unified Vision Statement

"The Payson Unified School District Community will develop well-rounded learners inspired to excel."

Mission Statement

"We are committed to excellence by cultivating the unique skills and abilities of all learners to reach their greatest potential through challenging and engaging experiences and opportunities within a caring environment."

Core Values

Balance: A commitment to provide diverse opportunities to develop well-rounded individuals.

Caring: Showing kindness, concern, and compassion to all, while encouraging excellence in learning.

Excellence: Achieving the highest attainable level in any endeavor.

Innovation: A willingness to adapt in order to incorporate creative and advanced methods of thinking, teaching and learning.

Passion: A positive connection to learning that is contagious and fosters enthusiasm.

Unity: A commitment to work as a team to make collaborative decisions regarding shared goals across the district while respecting the perspectives of all stakeholders.