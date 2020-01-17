New Beginnings Pregnancy and Parenting Center is organizing a Payson March for Life Saturday, Jan. 18.
“Republicans will gather to celebrate the Republican Party’s pro-life position,” said Gary Morris, Gila County Republican Committee chair. “The event will also support President Trump, the most pro-life president since the Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade in 1973 allowing abortions.”
The event starts with a 10 a.m. showing of the film, “Unplanned” at Sawmill Theatres.
Rep. Walt Blackman along with Brenda Barton, candidate for the Arizona House of Representatives, will be there to greet the public.
This will be followed by citizens standing on the sidewalks along State Route 87 from noon to 2 p.m. Organizers encourage participants to hold positive pro-life signs from the Sawmill Crossing complex to Bonita Street. Some signs will be provided for those who don’t have them.
From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., republicans will gather at Tiny’s for a fun event with door prizes, local organizations and candidates.
For details call 928-474-7466 or email beginningspayson@gmail.com.
New Beginnings Pregnancy and Parenting Center is a Christian, pro-life 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization represented entirely by volunteers. It provides assistance and education to anyone experiencing a planned or unplanned pregnancy.
Parenting and life skills education are also offered. The group is supported entirely by donations, plus revenue from its thrift shop, the New Beginnings Nook.
Volunteers currently see an average of more than 20 clients per week. To learn more, visit https://newbeginningspayson.org/.
