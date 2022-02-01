Does it seem like your water bill is too high — now that Payson’s paying off its $54 million pipeline to deliver 3,500 acre-feet of water annually from the C.C. Cragin Reservoir?
Well, count your blessings.
Without the reservoir — your house could be worth about 12% less — and the Rim Country economy could be sinking into housing market quicksand.
At least, that’s one way you could read an unsettling study suggesting that rural areas with declining water tables are already taking a big hit in home values due to the drought.
The study by the nonprofit organization “Business for Water Stewardship” shows a grim future for rural Arizona real estate in most areas — where water tables are dropping rapidly due to the drought and overpumping by industry — especially agriculture.
“The study confirmed that, especially in rural locations that are on wells, but also in rural locations that have a municipal water supply, we can expect cost reductions associated with the value of those properties with ongoing depletion of groundwater levels and with ongoing drought,” says Todd Reeve of Business for Water Stewardship.
In areas like the Verde Valley and Yavapai County, that could knock 12% off home values — roughly $60,000 for the average house.
In huge areas of the state, there’s no limit on groundwater pumping. Areas like Maricopa and Pima counties accepted groundwater management plans as the price of receiving Colorado River water through the Central Arizona Project.
But most of the rest of the state didn’t end up in an active groundwater management area. As a result, private landowners can pump as much groundwater as they want. Corporate farms near Kingman and Benson have irrigated thousands of acres with groundwater, sending well levels plunging. In many areas, the water table is already too deep for access by average homeowners.
The study focused on the Verde Valley and the Upper Santa Cruz regions. These are areas that represent two different models for groundwater management.
Upper Santa Cruz in Santa Cruz County is part of an Active Management Area, or AMA, which has significant groundwater management tools in place.
The Verde Valley in Yavapai County is not part of an AMA, and neither is 80% of the state. These areas have unregulated groundwater pumping.
“Arizona is one of the only places in the Southwest, in the Colorado River Basin right now, where rural groundwater is difficult to manage because the state doesn’t offer or enable tools to manage that resource,” Reeve says.
Business for Water Stewardship says Arizona State Representative Regina Cobb is proposing legislation that would allow rural communities to collaborate and develop their own groundwater management strategies in the future. The Arizona Legislature has rejected such measures repeatedly over the years.
Fortunately, Rim Country can rely on the C.C. Cragin pipeline.
Payson’s water tables were dropping rapidly before the town imposed tough conservation measures more than a decade ago — including an expensive requirement that home builders demonstrate a 100-year water supply.
But the arrival of the C.C. Cragin water three years ago changed all that. The town had been using about 1,800 acre-feet annually. The 3,000 acre-feet from C.C. Cragin more than doubled the town’s long-term water supply. The town modified its well system to inject excess groundwater back into the water table during the nine months a year it gets more than enough water from C.C. Cragin.
Of course, last year the drought left C.C. Cragin nearly empty, curtailing deliveries. The same thing could happen this year without a couple of big winter storms. Even so, stashing excess water underground has left Payson in much better shape than almost any other rural area.
The reduction of CAP deliveries by 500,000 acre-feet this year and a projected 1 million acre-feet next year has underscored the state’s drought problems.
And that means Payson homeowners may be happy with higher water bills in return for a stable housing market and an economy that can still attract newcomers and new businesses.
