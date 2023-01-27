Payson Schools are still two bus drivers short, despite having reshuffled routes that cut off bus service for most kids living in town limits.

The district in January adopted the new routes that still provide service for its sprawling attendance area. The district also maintains state-mandated service for special education students throughout the district. However, most parents who live within Payson town limits and had previously relied on the buses had to scramble to get their kids to and from school.

Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.