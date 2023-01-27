The Payson Unified School District eliminated some school bus routes and consolidated others to cope with a shortage of bus drivers. This map shows a new “Big In-town Circle” route that replaces several shorter, existing routes.
Bus driver is just one of the positions that school administrators around the state say they have a hard time filling.
Kelly Richmond/Cronkite
The Payson Unified School District eliminated some school bus routes and consolidated others to cope with a shortage of bus drivers. This map shows a new “Big In-town Circle” route that replaces several shorter, existing routes.
Payson Unified School District
The Payson UnifiedSchool District is still struggling to recruit new bus drivers.
Payson Schools are still two bus drivers short, despite having reshuffled routes that cut off bus service for most kids living in town limits.
The district in January adopted the new routes that still provide service for its sprawling attendance area. The district also maintains state-mandated service for special education students throughout the district. However, most parents who live within Payson town limits and had previously relied on the buses had to scramble to get their kids to and from school.
The ongoing shortage of drivers means transportation department administrators are still driving the two unfilled routes before and after school, according to Superintendent Linda Gibson.
Fortunately, the district has hired two drivers who are currently getting trained. Bus drivers need a commercial driving license, which means the district’s competing with other companies for drivers in a full-employment economy and booming online sales deliveries.
The district has four other potential bus drivers, who also need training. If those drivers all get certified in the next couple of months, the district might eventually restore some routes. Gibson said there are too many unknowns to predict at this time.
“We’re very pleased with the number of drivers in the pipeline – we’ll have to see how that pans out in terms of getting them trained and completing all necessary requirements. We don’t want to get ourselves into a position where we think we have drivers, but they aren’t able to actually come on board. So initially we’ll use them as substitutes,” said Gibson.
The state requires the district to provide transportation for special education students, so those routes remained intact. The district has 12 routes now – seven general education routes and five special education routes.
The district has been operating without a full slate of drivers and no backup on most routes for two years.
The bus driver slots provide full benefits, but drivers must work a split shift and manage a busload of kids. The district has posted bus aides to ride along and assist the driver on many routes, but has also struggled to find enough aides.
Gibson said families have mostly accepted and understand the need for the changes, despite the inconvenience. The district buses students from a wide area. The K-8 districts in Tonto Basin and Pine provide transportation for their high school students to get to Payson. But the district has to cover the sprawling territory in between.
Gibson said the district received about a dozen calls from parents in the first two days after the new routes went into effect early this month, but “we were expecting and received a plethora of concerns — but our hands were tied and we had no other choice.”
She noted, “I’m sure that it created a lot of stress on families and students. We’ve heard concerns and maybe if families know that there is nothing that’s going to change – they put their energies towards figuring it out. We are keeping a close eye on the attendance of students who initially registered for transportation to use as data in assessing the needs of our community.”
She noted some parents asked about driving their children to one of the remaining stops, but were told this causes overcrowding on the remaining routes. “If a stop was cut, those students assigned to that stop now are expected to find a ride to school by another means.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!