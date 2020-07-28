Caleb Wood started working for his father full time in the plumbing business when he was just a teen. Today, he owns his own plumbing business.
“I grew up on job sites with my dad,” he said. “When I was 16, I went into plumbing full-time and I’ve been in it ever since.”
Wood, who grew up in Payson, has a clear vision for Payson Plumbing Solutions, which he opened on July 1.
“What I want to bring to my company is the experience from larger plumbing companies mixed with small-town values,” he said.
Wood brings eight years of plumbing experience to a company he says differs from others in Payson.
“I’m the only company in town that focuses on water treatment and tankless water heating,” he said. “There’s a lot of plumbing companies that don’t test your water before they install any kind of treatment. I do a full test on your water and I build a system based on the test for your water because everybody’s water is different.”
Wood and his wife, Ashley, have a 1-year-old daughter. He moved to Indiana for a year, then spent three years working in the business in Phoenix before moving back to Payson in March 2019.
He said tankless water heaters have a lot of offer if they’re installed correctly. Instead of keeping 50 gallons of water heated all day every day, you’re only heating water as you use it. Besides saving room by eliminating the space needed for a 50-gallon tank, Wood said that translates to 25% more efficiency than a traditional gas water heater, a lifespan of 20-25 years versus 7-9 years for a traditional water heater and a $200-$300 per year savings in propane usage. “Those are the reasons I want to focus on it because I believe they are the best products on the market for heating water,” he said.
But Wood said some companies don’t install tankless water heaters correctly.
“Ninety-nine percent of tankless water heater failures are due to improper installation,” he said. “I go to school multiple times a year to stay up to date with procedures and new products, and I take every precaution that I can to limit any failures or callbacks when I install a tankless water heater.”
Payson Plumbing Solutions offers flat rate, up front pricing. He tells you what he’ll charge before beginning the work.
For service, call Wood at 928-595-0772 or visit the Payson Plumbing Solutions Facebook page. Payson Plumbing Solutions is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and is available for emergencies on weekends.
