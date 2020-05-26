The Payson Police Department is currently investigating a commercial burglary.
It helped the Payson Fire Department deal with a small fire at Payson Christian School. The fire was put out immediately.
Police conducted a search warrant and made arrests. This incident is still under investigation and details will be released at a later date.
The department’s patrol unit handled a number of traffic stops as traffic picked up starting Saturday, May 16 and continued through the holiday weekend.
