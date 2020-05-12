The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, has resumed its curbside pickup program.
Patrons may call 928-474-9260 once a week to order a maximum of five items from the library’s catalog (no magazines or newspapers). This includes any combination of DVDs, books, audiobooks, etc. Children may order up to 10 items.
Again, the limit is five items per week per library account. Reader’s advisory services are available for books only, patrons requesting movies must know the title they would like pulled. Library accounts must be in good standing.
The service is available during regular business hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday. The library is closed Sundays and major holidays.
The Payson Public Library is also allowing limited, appointment only, access to the computers. Access will be limited to one hour per patron, per day at a computer in a small study room. Rooms will be sanitized between patrons. Patrons admitted entry to the library will be escorted directly to the computer in the study room reserved for them, and must leave after their hour appointment. The last appointment of the day is at 4:30 p.m. For an appointment to use a computer call 928-474-2679.
Computers have internet access and are connected to printers. The availability is on a first come, first served basis.
Due to social distancing protocol staff ability to assist patrons on the computers will be limited.
Public restrooms will not be available for use.
Patrons are asked to wear a mask, and observe safety protocols and social distancing requirements.
