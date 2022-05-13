The Payson Unified School District’s $28 million 2021-22 final budget revision features lots of federal help and modest increase in overall spending compared to the prior year’s budget.
The operations and maintenance budget will end up with an increase of about 4% to $18 million. The other $10 million is stashed in assorted special funds and a $2.7 million capital fund — also a big improvement from years past. The unrestricted capital outlay fund rose a whopping 220% — thanks to adroit applications to the state school facilities board and the flow of federal money carryover from the prior year.
The school board on Monday adopted the latest adjustments in the 21-22 budget, just in time to brace themselves for graduation.
Give credit to the federal government’s effort to cushion the impact of the pandemic on schools, which suffered a big drop in enrollment and painful increases in costs. Federal funding increased by 90%, while state funding increased slightly.
The district gets $15.5 million from local property taxes, $5 million from state equalization formulas and $3.5 million in competitive federal grant funding, mostly for low-income students. This year, it got an additional $4 million in federal pandemic funding.
Fortunately, Payson schools continue to win back the hundreds of students who disappeared during the pandemic. The enrollment stood at about 2,300 in 2020, dropped to 2,000 last year, and then increased to 2,150 this year.
The budget documents noted that teachers have enjoyed a 20% raise in the past three years, mostly due to a state effort to provide more money for teacher salaries. Most districts haven’t given the full 20% — but Payson earmarked all the added money for teacher salaries. Teachers will get another 5% raise in the upcoming year — bringing the average teacher salary in the district up by $2,500 to $55,000, with a four-day week and a nine-month school year.
Teachers continue to account for a minority of the salaries for the district. The operations and maintenance budget includes $14.6 million for salaries and benefits — with about $5.5 million for instruction. That doesn’t account for all the teachers in the district — but for almost all of the classroom teachers.
Officially, the district has one teacher for every 18 students. But that’s misleading if you’re trying to figure out the class sizes. Even in the elementary school grades, the official class size ratios range from 20 per teacher in kindergarten to 29 per teacher in fifth grade. Most middle school and high school classes are larger. Years of research suggest that class sizes affect student achievement — mostly in the elementary school years and mostly when they’re actually at 18 or below.
The budget provides for 1 administrator for every 259 students — below the state average.
The district also has 1 teacher’s aide for every 51 students,
The budget includes one special education teacher for every 28 students, but one other staff member for every 6.8 students.
Total full-time positions in regular education include 160, compared to 153 last year. In special education, FTEs went from 52 to 51. In transportation, from 27 to 24. Total school employment went from 242 to 230 — about 118 of them listed as “instruction.”
So the flush of federal money prevented a budget meltdown — and even turned the pandemic into a chance to update the district’s technology, outfit all the students with Chromebooks and even catch up on some long-overdue capital improvements.
Still, Arizona remains one of the worst-funded public school systems in the country — ranked about 48th, roughly 40% below the national average in per-student spending. This has resulted in some of the lowest average teacher salaries and highest average class sizes in the country.
