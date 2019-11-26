Ask Kay Davis for her secret to living a long and healthy life, and her answer might surprise you.
“The Four B’s: bacon, burgers, butter and birdies,” she’ll say.
Well, whatever she’s doing, it seems to be working.
The longtime Payson resident celebrated her 100th birthday golfing with friends at Payson Golf Course on Nov. 10.
She’s been golfing there for 56 years. So, it was the perfect place to celebrate her centennial birthday.
Her friends from the Payson Women’s Golf Association joined her for a golf tournament in her honor.
When she played her first round of golf here in 1963, PGC featured just nine holes. It now has 18. She’s been a member of the PWGA longer than anyone.
“She still plays golf twice a week and is an inspiration to us all,” said PWGA member Claudia Bullard.
PWGA members placed a bench in her honor on the course as a reminder of how much she is loved and respected by all who have known her over the years. It reads “2019, Kay Davis, Happy 100th Birthday.”
Perhaps her real secret to life is to stay positive, which she always seems to do despite losing some of her best friends over the years. She’s always smiling.
Her family honored her, as did the NBC “Today” show, which put her picture on a Smucker’s jar and sent a large banner to the family.
“Her oldest son is always saying she’ll probably outlive us all,” Bullard said.
