The Payson Unified School District’s alternative, hybrid-online high school will next year complete its transition from a separate school to a program offered by the high school.
The move comes amid the demanding, improvisational shift to distance learning for the entire district, with many of the lessons learned from PCS now applied districtwide.
The school board on Aug. 10 approved the merger. At the same meeting, the board reiterated a policy limiting participation in the district’s extracurricular activities to Payson’s own programs — including PCS and the continuing online education program. The policy is intended to keep private schools and state-supported, non-district online programs from siphoning off PUSD’s students.
Ironically, the policy comes at a moment of considerable uncertainty about the district’s range of extracurricular programs — from football to band and drama. The board on Aug. 10 opted to offer only distance learning classes districtwide until at least Oct. 12 and to continue the current suspension of extracurricular programs. The district might resume on-campus activities like sports and music before Oct. 12, but only if Payson hits the state benchmarks showing the pandemic’s under control locally. At the moment, the statewide body that regulates high school sports has postponed the start of fall sports.
Currently, Payson has three different high schools — the traditional Payson High School, the alternative Payson Center for Success and an online program.
Next year, PCS will become a program under the umbrella of Payson High School. Students can also continue to take classes and even earn a degree through the district’s online program.
Newly appointed PUSD Superintendent Linda Gibson has led the transformation.
Gibson served as principal of PCS before her promotion to superintendent. PCS offers a hybrid online model with online classes and learning labs where the teachers help keep the roughly 100 students on track while answering questions. National studies show such hybrid models work better than pure online programs for most students. Generally, only high-income students from tech-savvy households do as well in pure online classes as they do with in-person classes.
PCS last year earned an A rating in the state rankings, even as Payson High School fell to a C rating. PHS has struggled with a relatively low graduation rate and below-average test scores, leading to the mediocre state rating.
PCS started out years ago as a charter school, in competition with another alternative high school run by the county schools department. But lawmakers slashed funding for district-run charter schools, even as they boosted support for private and for-profit charter schools. The county dropped its alternative high school program, but Payson kept the PCS program despite the drop in funding.
Gibson’s success in building up PCS helped springboard her into the job as district superintendent, after Superintendent Stan Rentz left. She has now moved to more fully integrate the PCS program into the high school.
For starters, the district downgraded the title from PCS principal to lead teacher. The district promoted PHS special education teacher Renae Short to the position of lead teacher. In 2015, the district recognized Short as one of 25 “legendary” teachers for her long service to the district.
Other PCS teachers now include Deb Jones (math), Kim Young (English), Michael Ellis (science), Ted Tatum (social studies) and Andrea O’Grady (math). The program stresses internships, projects, group work, a range of online classes and learning labs.
The administrative merger with PHS won’t affect the program, said Gibson, but will streamline administration and reduce overall costs, while also making it easier for students to move back and forth from the traditional high school and the PCS hybrid approach.
In the meantime, the district will still offer its pure online program, which gives students enrolled in either of the other two programs access to key classes not in the regular schedule here.
Students can also get a degree entirely through the online program. If they’re enrolled in the district’s program, they can still participate in sports, drama, music, the marketing clubs and other extracurricular activities. But they can’t participate in those activities if they’re enrolled in non-district online programs or private schools like the Payson Christian School.
The district had informally adopted that policy five years ago, but never actually put it on the books, Gibson told the school board on Monday.
“This is a matter of self-preservation,” said Gibson.
Arizona provides more than $62 million in taxpayer funding for private and religious schools through a school voucher program. The state also supports one of the nation’s greatest array of charter schools, to offer parents more choices. However, Arizona provides among the lowest per-student funding rates for regular public schools in the country. Public schools have found themselves competing with private, charter and religious schools as well as state-funded online programs, while still required to offer a full range of extracurricular, special education, vocational and other potentially expensive programs as well as comply with far more regulations.
