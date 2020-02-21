Jade Kaufman grew up in restaurants.
“I’ve been in the restaurant business pretty much my whole life,” she says. “My grandpa owned a Mexican restaurant called El Sombrerito in Illinois and I grew up in that restaurant. I was a baby on the counter and when I was 10, I helped bus tables and do dishes.”
Her grandpa is Mike McCannon, who owns The Buffalo Bar & Grill in Payson. After he sold El Sombrerito, he moved to Arizona and eventually bought The Buffalo.
Her mother, Shelly Zaborac, re-opened El Sombrerito about 10 years after her father sold it. When she sold it in 2011, Jade moved to Payson.
“I came out here to help him run (The Buffalo),” she said.
It’s there where she met and married Clay Kaufman, a local contractor and Payson High School graduate. They own C.K. Builders.
The couple talked about opening their own restaurant for about five years before everything fell into place.
They opened Italio To Go at 512 S. Beeline Highway in the Twin Pines Plaza on Sept. 11, 2019.
Five months later and customers can’t get enough of the homemade recipes on their menu, she said.
“I knew we’d do well here,” said Jade, who works nearly every day at the restaurant. “We’re still new but we get new people in every day and, once they come in, they generally come back. People love our food.
“Everything’s from scratch,” Jade said. “We have homemade sauces, we bake our own bread, make our own lasagna, make our own meatballs and slice our own Italian beef.”
A testament of their popularity came when Italio To Go was voted Best Spaghetti Dinner in the 2020 Best of the Rim.
Jade said a popular Italian restaurant in Illinois planted the seed in her mind that she could run her own place if she did things the right way.
“It was a successful little chain of Italian restaurants that had awesome bread,” she said. “Ours is not the same. We tweaked it and came up with our own.”
The menu features a variety of soups and salads, hot and cold sandwiches, meat lasagna, build your own pasta (spaghetti, cavatappi, linguine or gluten-free penne and sauce of choice), cheese tortellini and appetizers, such as fresh baked bread, garlic bread, garlic cheese bread and pizza bread.
They feature indoor dining, with seating for about 25 people. And, as the name indicates, you can also get your food to go or have it delivered by calling ahead, ordering online at italio2go.com or by stopping by.
They’ve applied for a liquor license and expect to be serving beer and wine soon.
They feature free WiFi for guests.
Italio To Go is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. They’re closed on Sundays and Mondays.
For more information, call 928-363-4488, visit italio2go.com or visit their Facebook page Italio To Go & Dine In.
Or just drop by.
“People like to know the owner takes good care of the customers,” she said. “So, I’m always here to make things right.”
Contact the reporter at
