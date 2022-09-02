Kinda rough.
But those eighth graders — they’re onto something — at least in their language classes.
That’s one way to sum up the 2022 standardized test scores of the 533 sixth, seventh and eighth graders at Rim Country Middle School.
“We’ve talked about broken doors” when it comes to finding the key problems the school must address, Principal Shelbi Wilson told the school board at its last meeting. “One of the biggest things was the academic culture and academic achievement. When we did that last year, we noticed that we are needing to work on some things.”
Overall, 55% of the RCMS students either proved “proficient” in English or at least were making progress in that direction. In math, only 50% were proficient or making progress.
But many of those students were in the “making progress” category rather than having actually mastered the grade-level skills they need.
In most areas, fewer than a third of students were actually testing as proficient at grade level.
The pandemic only partially accounts for the low scores. A year and a half of off and on distance learning crashed scores statewide. But the middle school scores were declining even before the pandemic hit.
In part, that also reflects a certain chaos in the school testing system statewide — with the state constantly changing the required tests and rating systems, forcing teachers to shoot at a moving target. It also reflects the ongoing challenges of rural schools, with a higher percentage of low-income families and special education students — while coping with less funding per student in most cases.
Still, last May’s scores reflecting progress in the 2021-22 school year proved sobering — especially at the middle school.
In sixth grade, 31% were proficient in English and 21% in math — both way below the statewide average. The English scores peaked at 52% in 2017 and math scores at 51% in 2016 — well above the state average. Now they’re way below the state average.
In seventh grade, 34% were proficient in English and an alarming 17% in math. In both cases, that’s way below the statewide average. English scores peaked at 52% proficient in 2018, well above the state average. The math scores peaked at 37% in 2019 and collapsed during the pandemic.
The eighth graders’ scores bucked the trend in 2022 — at least in English. The eighth grade English scores peaked at 44% proficient in 2018 — well above the statewide average. They fell off the cliff in 2021, dropping to 24% — way behind the statewide average of 35%. But in 2022, 43% rated as proficient — compared to a statewide average of 36%.
Unfortunately, the eighth graders struggled in math. Scores peaked at 41% proficient in 2018, well above the state average. They plunged to 12% in 2021 — less than half the state average. Fortunately, they rebounded somewhat in 2022, with 20% testing proficient — compared to 27% statewide.
Wilson said teachers hope to boost scores by changing the school culture and relying heavily on training teachers in the learning strategies embedded in the districtwide embrace of AVID, a national program the MHA Foundation has helped the district implement. AVID provides training and tools, including classroom activities, professional learning videos, lesson plans, data tracking and assessments — designed to increase career and college readiness. Some 8,000 schools nationwide use the system (https://www.avid.org/what-avid-is). The district is also using a learning model with the acronym WICOR, which stands for Writing Inquiry, Collaboration, Organization and Reading, which dovetails with AVID.
“Our action plan has a lot to do with AVID,” said Wilson, with the goal of ensuring 70% of teachers are using the tools and methods in the classroom.
The school is also working to provide a lot more recognition and rewards for students who excel — and not just in academics. That includes re-establishing an honor roll, awards, assemblies, and other strategies to encourage students who work hard and make gains.
The plan also calls for ensuring students attend tutoring sessions — either during certain periods during and after school or on Fridays. These sessions may involve an intervention specialist — but could also rely on working through challenging concepts on an interactive computer teaching and testing program. They offer “reteaching” — small group sessions intended to help students who bombed a class can still fill in the gaps in their knowledge and skills.
Several national studies suggest that tutoring remains the most effective strategy in boosting the test scores of struggling students.
Nicole Ward, the schools’ student achievement teacher, said the English department relied on quarter-long reteaching sessions — and got better results. The math department had been relying on shorter, week-long programs.
“We’ll make some changes,” said Ward. “I have this tremendous math team. But we’re going to change what we’re doing.”
“So students will stay in reteach in smaller classes the entire quarter?” asked board member Jolynn Schinstock. “And they’re at all different levels?”
Ward said the tests identify areas in which students are weak — allowing the teachers to group students. “It tells you what standards they need to meet.”
“Are they in groups based on that information? Going over eighth-grade material?”
“They can have recommendations that will help them fill those gaps,” said Wilson.
“In the regular math classes, the teacher assesses their needs,” added Ward, “and creates small groups. So we’re using small groups a lot more.”
