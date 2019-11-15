He fought back tears as he spoke.
Steven Fields choked up as he addressed a large gathering in the Payson High School Auditorium on Monday morning.
It was an emotional day for the retired U.S. Coast Guard master chief petty officer and many others during the annual A Tribute to Our Veterans presented by the Payson Patriotic Events Committee.
Fields was the featured speaker in the 90-minute Veterans Day event.
The Goodyear resident served for 30 years, 26 of them in the U.S. Coast Guard after spending four years in the Navy.
He was talking about the history of the U.S. Coast Guard when he addressed the subject of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for this country.
“It’s days like these that get me emotional,” he said.
He said on an average day, among many other activities, the United States Coast Guard conducts 45 search and rescue cases, saves 10 lives, saves over $1.2 million in property and seizes 847 pounds of cocaine and 200 pounds of marijuana.
Fields was just one of many people who spoke in the event, with Luann Carpino once again serving as the master of ceremonies.
Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey, himself a veteran, recognized World War II veteran and prisoner of war Ray Kinsman, who was in the audience.
Morrissey talked about his plan to help veterans and other homeless people this winter.
“We have a lot of veterans that are homeless today,” Morrissey said. “They’re living in the streets, they’re living in tents in the woods. I want to announce to you, I’m not the first to tell you this, but the churches in this town have come together with the food banks and we are opening a warming center to get our folks out of the woods on the cold nights of winter that are coming. Many of them are veterans.
“They’ll be fed a hot meal and they’ll be respected and they’ll have a safe place to sleep. And we owe that to our veterans and the other homeless. We have people living in cars.
“This is the beginning, I pray, this is the beginning of a model that we will be able to show to the rest of the state and maybe to the rest of the country.”
Payson Elementary second-graders, under the direction of music teacher Corrine VandenBerg, sang “USA” and “God Bless the USA,” to a rousing ovation from the appreciative audience.
“How many hearts are just exploding for these kids?” Carpino asked. “These kids just stole our hearts.”
The Payson Choral Society, under the direction of Daria Mason and accompanied on piano by Lisa Tan, performed two songs — “We Honor You” and “To Those Who Serve.”
It took a couple of minutes for the 30 or so singers to move from the audience onto the risers on stage.
“I told them we just have to get on better than the second-graders did,” joked Mason.
Payson Choral Society singers led the audience in singing “Amazing Grace” near the end of the event.
Don Engler, who retired as Payson Police chief in July, spoke ahead of new chief Ron Tischer, who seems happy to have relocated from his native Wisconsin.
“There’s five inches of snow where I come from,” Tischer said with a smile.
Payson Fire Chief David Staub and Ret. Air Force officer Wayne Kirby also spoke.
Tonto Apache Tribal Chairwoman Jeri DeCola talked about the contributions to this country’s military by Native Americans, including her late uncle, Paul Burdette, who was a Tonto Apache code talker from Payson.
“During World War II, more than 12,000 warriors served in the military,” she said. “Many of our native warriors became the nation’s first code talkers. The code talkers sent messages encrypted in their native languages over the radio, telephone, and telegraph lines, which were never broken by the enemy. It’s been said, if not for the code talkers, Iwo Jima would never have been taken. The code talkers were very instrumental in helping win World War II.”
Retired Marine Col. Bill Sahno, chair of the Payson Patriotic Events Committee, opened the ceremony.
The Payson Honor Guard delivered the colors. Father Joseph Vieria, pastor of the Holy Nativity parish in Payson offered the invocation and benediction. Julia Randall Elementary music teacher Beth Christensen played “Taps.”
Members of the Rim Country Classic Auto Club drove veterans to lunch at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino during the “Take a Vet to Lunch” program following the event. Mazatzal Hotel & Casino provided refreshments in the auditorium lobby following the event.
Carpino offered a unifying message to a politically divided country at the end of the ceremony.
“Remember, we are truly the United States of America regardless,” she said.
