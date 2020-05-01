Buffeted by pandemics, resignations and turnover, the Payson school board spent hours on Monday debating job descriptions and how to more often promote from within.
Much of the discussion focused on the fine print in two key job descriptions — a new curriculum director and a new lead teacher for Payson Center for Success, the district’s 100-student alternative and online high school.
Interim Superintendent Mark Tregaskes and incoming Superintendent Linda Gibson fielded the long list of questions from a detail-oriented school board, in an nearly empty room with administrative staff on conference call and board members each seated at least six feet apart, in deference to the pandemic that forced schools to all lurch into a mostly hybrid online model.
Sometimes the discussion seemed at odds with itself, with the flexibility of cross-training at odds with detailed job descriptions. The discussion got an extra twist with news that Rim Country Middle School Principal Jennifer White has resigned, effective at the end of the school year.
The district has been beset by top-level turnover in the past eight years, with five different permanent or interim superintendents and a complete change in the ranks of the principals. Student Achievement Director Brenda Case resigned at the previous meeting, Gibson was promoted from the PCS principal job, leaving her slot vacant.
In a previous study session, the board spent hours poring over the salary schedules and job descriptions, trying to ensure they paid everyone fairly.
Board member Shelia DeSchaaf said the district needs to train people to move up in the organization. “It’s been very difficult. We spend a lot of time trying to recruit qualified people for each position — and the turnover is costly. It’s easier to train someone you know has the drive and the dedication to succeed than to go out and find someone who already has the training without knowing whether they’ll be invested in the district.”
That comment reflects the board’s decision to hire Superintendent Stan Rentz from Georgia, only to have him resign abruptly after eight months.
DeSchaaf said training people to provide backup will prove especially important in the next year if the state inflicts budget cuts because of soaring rates of unemployment and plunging retail sales because of the pandemic.
Board member Barbara Underwood agreed. “Once you’re trained and cross-trained, if that position comes open — we have someone to fill that.”
Technology Director Victoria Andrews said that her department already works to build skills in employees and student interns. “It’s a great resumé builder. It’s just awesome to see them grow and develop.”
Case, also taking part by phone, said the student achievement teachers at each campus offer a good example of people who can pick up additional skills. Mostly, they help other teachers boost student test scores. But that involves training teachers, working with principals and filling other roles on which to build a career.
Gibson, who will take over the district in June, embraced the idea. “This really goes to how we can build that committee that puts together a plan and brings it to the board.”
Much of the rest of the evening focused on an effort to nail down details of the pages-long job descriptions for two new hires — a new director of student achievement to replace Case and a new lead teacher for PCS.
The district has decided to make PCS much more of a “school within a school,” with the new lead teacher reporting to Payson High School Principal Jeff Simon.
Board chair Joanne Conlin said the job description made the position sound too independent. She favored making it clear in three or four places that the position isn’t really administrative and reports to the high school principal. Gibson served as part lead teacher and part principal, with the program getting its own grade from the state. This year, it earned an A- while the high school earned a C, based on test scores, graduation rates and other factors.
Gibson said she’d change the wording on the job description. She noted that the shift will enable the PCS lead teacher to focus more on helping fellow teachers and students and streamline administration.
A similar discussion took place when the board reviewed the job description for the director of curriculum and instruction, an overhaul of the job Case had filled for eight years. The changes mostly removed duties that had accumulated, since Case often served as something of an assistant superintendent.
Conlin pushed to make the language as tight and specific as possible. “This language could mean a lot of different things. It’s wonderful to talk about projects and student achievement goals. But when you have a cohort that started in one grade and we see a decline (in the test scores) as they go through (from year to year), I feel that is significant. I feel we need to have recommendations. So that’s why I think that it needs to be a little bit stronger language.”
Tregaskes said the key lies in making sure the superintendent writes specific goals that address the board’s concerns.
With that reassurance, the board approved the job description.
However, that led on to another lengthy discussion about whether the district could move forward with hiring people even if the board hadn’t approved the detailed language of the job description — perhaps presenting an updated job description along with a recommended hire.
Andrews supported providing department heads with flexibility, since overhauling job descriptions remains an exacting and ongoing process.
However, Conlin wanted to make sure the board signed off on the precise language for every job. No one should take a job if the board might change the job description, she said. “I don’t want the board to be forced into making a decision because this is a horrible position for the individual. But if you’re proactive, it will never be an issue.”
The board ultimately voted to give the administration some flexibility so long as changes in the job description didn’t change the grade or the responsibilities in any serious way.
