The Arizona School Boards Association last week recognized the Payson school board after each board member completed at least 100 hours of training on how to be an effective board member. The district last won the award in 2015. Board members (left to right) include Joanne Conlin, Barbara Underwood, Michell Marinelli, Audrey Hogue and Jolynn Schinstock. Both Underwood and Schinstock also serve on the Payson Town Council.
The Payson school board received a “boardsmanship” award last week from the Arizona School Boards Association.
The award recognized the training each of the five members of the school board underwent on how to work effectively as a board.
Each board member completed at least 100 hours of training, covering a wide array of topics including school financing, open meeting laws, personnel rules, budgeting, school laws, confidentiality requirements, leadership and the proper role of a board member in dealing with teachers, superintendents, staff and students.
“This is such a great board,” said board member Barbara Underwood, the senior member of the school board who has served as a school boards association representative and spent hours in training at assorted state conventions over the years. The last time the whole board got enough training to earn the award was 2015.
The other members of the school board who each completed at least two and a half weeks worth of eight-hour days in training sessions include Michell Marinelli, Joanne Conlin, Jolynn Schinstock and Audrey Hogue.
At the same meeting, the board elected Marinelli to serve as the new chairperson and Hogue to serve as vice chair. The board rotates the leadership position annually.
The school board remains one of the most courteous and supportive public bodies in the region. Most votes are unanimous and disagreements remain softly stated — with praise far more common than criticism.
The district has also been spared the sharp criticism that has roiled other districts during the pandemic — even during the long period of state-mandated distance learning.
The district regularly opens meetings by naming “heroes of education” to recognize outstanding service to the district and its students.
The only difference last week was that it was the board itself posing proudly behind the plaque from the Arizona School Boards Association.
