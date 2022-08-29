The Payson school board Monday approved a $51,000 increase in the $318,000 budget for the district’s athletic programs.
However, although the board discussed whether to stop charging students who attend home games — it opted not to add another $15,000 or cut money elsewhere to cover the student fees it would lose.
The budget represents a big increase in support for sports programs that have long relied heavily on fundraisers, parent fees and donations through Credit for Kids and other sources.
Payson High School Athletics Director Ryan Scherling has pushed hard to create a seven-year program that integrates sports at the middle school into the high school sports. This treats the middle school sports teams as feeder programs for the high school program — giving kids three more years of coordinated experience.
The district has also added E-sports — which allows students more into video games than weight rooms to compete in a variety of events.
About a third of the athletics budget for the current school year comes from the operations and maintenance budget. A little more than a third comes from sports fees paid by parents and gate fees to enter games. Another $100,000 comes from fundraisers and donations.
The high school athletics budget comes to $279,000, while the middle school program costs $38,000.
The district offers a host of sports including football, soccer, volleyball, baseball, wrestling, golf, beach volleyball, softball and cheer.
Board member Joanne Conlin wondered whether more students would come to games, get involved and build school spirit if they didn’t have to pay roughly $5 per game to get in.
“Was just wondering if there was any thought given to not charging students to get in,” she asked. “I know it costs a lot of money to run these programs. But families are struggling. Everything has just gone up. It seems like if there’s a way for kids to get in at a reduced price and enjoy the camaraderie of these games, instead of not being able to get in and looking for alternate recreation.”
Scherling said that student gate fees raise about $15,000.
“That’s not a lot,” said board member Barbara Underwood. “We could cut the marketing budget for that.”
Conlin said she wouldn’t push to eliminate student gate fees in the current budget, but hoped the district would consider it.
Scherling noted students can also get a $40 annual pass, which enables them to attend as many games as they want. A family pass costs $100 — and allows up to five people into each game throughout the year.
“We’re trying to create ways to make things as affordable as possible while being able to run a successful program,” said Scherling.
Underwood suggested the district work harder at letting people know about the season passes and the family passes — perhaps by including plays and band performances and other campus events.
Superintendent Linda Gibson said, “There are lots of things we can do and there are some great ideas in the mix. Theater has five or six events a year — rather than 60 (home games).”
