A swim team?
Or someone to help kids struggling with math?
A girl’s wrestling team?
Or someone to revive the academic program for gifted students?
The Payson School Board this week got a preview of some of the tough choices that lie ahead as it considers a constrained budget.
The topic came up after several teachers and volunteer coaches urged the board to include money in the budget to provide coaches for a swim team and a girl’s wrestling team in the event at least 10 kids come out for each of those sports.
This prompted the board to revisit the budget priority list it drew up during its preliminary discussions of the 2023-24 school budget. The board settled on a budget with a modest growth in spending – thanks in large measure to both rising enrollment and federal pandemic funding. However, the board also adopted a long priority list for additional positions in the event the state budget deliberations yield more funding than expected.
The coaches who have been volunteering their time to build the swimming programs urged the board to move those programs up in priority when it came time to adopt the salary schedule for extracurricular activities.
Lori Thompson, head coach for the tiny high school swim team, said she was excited to coach some great swimmers this year, the third year of the program. Her star swimmer “could barely swim,” but “to see her blossom in her self-confidence. We could not believe the confidence this girl developed.
Anyone who comes out for the team is guaranteed a spot, with a “no cut” policy. “These kids get to swim even if they can’t do other sports. So I’m begging you not to cut swim. I’m glad to volunteer my time again” if the program doesn’t attract at least 10 students. “It is such a small amount in the district budget.”
She noted that the team currently practices in the pool at the Tonto Apache Gym, but believes that the town of Payson will build a community pool, after having allocated $200,000 to study the proposal. “We will have a pool – but that won’t help my junior who is swimming this year.”
Board member Audrey Hogue also made a case for adding a woman’s wrestling coach to the salary schedule.
“Athletics for a lot of kids is about getting out there and trying something new. Anything to get a kid active and motivated is great. My son wrestles. We had nine girls this year – it was just kind of sad – they had no coach. They used to wrestle the boys – but now girls wrestle girls. I think it’s important they have someone.”
Board member Katy Taylor agreed. “Adding that extra coach for wrestling would be important.”
But Board Member Susan Ward said athletics shouldn’t take precedence over the unfunded academic positions on that priority list.
“My concern is that the leadership team has put together a prioritization list to focus on academics. If we move those positions up – you’re putting that above a math interventionist, a Payson Elementary para-pro, a Rim Country Middle School math para-pro, a gifted education teacher – which is a critical position. We’ve doubled the number of English Language Learners – so we need help there.”
Schools across the state suffered a big drop in test scores during the pandemic. Scores improved last year – but still lagged far behind the pre-pandemic averages. Payson schools generally rank just below statewide averages in test scores – which actually isn’t bad for a rural school district with a relatively high family poverty rate. However, in 2023, only 21% of students ranked as proficient or better in math and only 33% ranked as proficient or better in reading.
Other board members expressed strong support for adding money to the budget for the additional supports.
“But it’s only $6,000,” in stipend and benefits for another coach, said Board Member Barbara Underwood.
Hogue noted that “my daughter plays soccer. The girls in our town have such a poor turnout (at the games). If we don’t approve this – that is just telling the girls again that they don’t matter. Only the boys matter.”
Sports already gets far more funding than other extracurricular activities. The athletic salary schedule included $24,000 for 12 coaching positions in football, at both the middle school and high school. The basketball program has $14,000 in coaching salaries. The soccer program had $8,000. A long list of other sports programs have smaller budgets.
The drama, band and choral programs each get $2,500. The student council gets $1,500.
In the end, the board agreed to table the discussion of the swim and girl’s wrestling program, in part to determine whether the sports will attract enough participants to require payment of a coaching stipend. The delay will also provide a little more time to get a feel for whether the state will come up with more money than the original budget predictions.
The governor and the legislature have rejected one another’s budget plans – with little sign of movement in more than two months. The Republican-controlled legislature has sent a parade of bills on other subjects to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, who has set a record for vetoes already in the session. Hobbs has so far vetoed at least 63 bills. Back in February, she vetoed a $15.8-billion budget that would have simply extended current spending levels for another 12 months. Hobbs had proposed a $17.1 billion budget with significant increases in education spending.
“I guess we see if we can get people interested” in the additional sports programs,” said Underwood. “We’re having a hard time finding coaches – especially at the middle school – so it could be a problem going forward with that.”
“If you don’t have a coach, you don’t have a program,” observed Athletic Director Ryan Scherling.
