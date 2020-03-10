Payson per-student spending rose by 8% between fiscal 2018 and 2019, but remains 9% below the statewide average, according to the just released Arizona Auditor General’s report on school district spending.
So that makes the district’s high test scores look like a bargain for taxpayers. The district’s students had significantly higher scores in math, English and science than either students statewide or other students in medium sized rural districts. That’s especially noteworthy since 24% of the district’s families live in poverty and 50% qualify for free-and-reduced lunches based on family income.
Nonetheless, the 2,227-student district’s enrollment has dropped 4% in the past five years and the five school sites remain plagued by considerably higher than average costs for plant operations and transportation, according to the auditor general.
The single bleakest statistic in the report for Payson was a graduation rate of just 72%, well below the state average. However, district officials say that a dual-enrollment college program funded by MHA Foundation and the success of the online model for the alternative high school Payson Center for Success have significantly increased the graduation rate.
Payson’s per-student funding in fiscal 2018-19 rose by about $745 per student to about $9,920 per student. Payson is still well below the state average and a whopping 23% behind the national, 2017 per-student spending levels, the most recent national numbers available.
Those averages covered a big spread between the highest spending districts and the lowest spending districts statewide. The auditor general noted that high-spending districts spent $14,000 per student, while low-spending districts spent a little more than half as much — $7,800. The figures show that despite efforts to equalize state spending, rich districts have a lot more money thanks to things like voter approved bonds and budget overrides.
The bulk of the increased spending went into state-mandated pay raises for teachers.
The average teacher salary in the district has risen from $45,229 in 2017 to $52,441 in 2019, very close to the state average.
About 14% of the student population qualifies for some kind of special education program, down sharply from a few years ago.
The report also suggests a heartening decrease in teacher turnover, a major problem statewide. Since 2017, the average years of teacher experience has risen from 13 to 16. In that same period, the percentage of teachers in their first three years declined from 18% to 10% in Payson. Payson’s cadre of teachers is generally more experienced and more stable than most districts statewide.
The district still has 20 students per teacher — although most class sizes are much larger since some teachers work in support roles and some classes are much smaller, like advanced placement courses. The average elementary school class has more like 28 students and the average high school class has more like 32 students.
The auditor general’s report noted that some 55% of the money spent went straight into the classroom, the third consecutive increase in the past 15 years. Classroom spending rose statewide by $475 million in fiscal 2018-19, with $320 million going to “instruction.”
The attempt to compare classroom spending to all other spending remains controversial, since it doesn’t count as classroom spending things like instructional support, student support and other services vital to classroom teachers.
In Payson, the auditor general’s report logged a steady decline in the share of the budget going to “instructional” categories — from 62% in 2003 to 49.7% in 2018. This year it rose slightly to 50.5% — thanks to the infusion of state money for teacher salaries.
The district devotes about $881 per student to administrative costs, compared to a state average of $903. The district has 58 students per administrative position, compared to 66 students per administrator statewide.
Payson spends about $6.20 per square foot to maintain its buildings — compared to a state average of $6.49 and a peer district average of $5.82. The high per-student cost of plant operations likely reflects both the declining enrollment and the age of the district’s buildings. One recent consultant’s estimate put the districts deferred maintenance costs at nearly $12 million — reflecting years of underfunding of capital needs by the state.
Payson’s most out of whack spending comes in the transportation department. Payson spends $4.72 per mile and $1,727 per rider, compared to a statewide average of $4.29 per mile and $1,424 per rider. That reflects the spread out nature of the district, with buses trundling up to Pine and down to Tonto Basin and up to Young to pick up high school students. The district has also abandoned neighborhood schools in favor of a model that has only one campus for each grade level, requiring the district to bus students from all over town to the grade-level campus required — rather just down the street to the neighborhood K-6 school.
Most of the district’s buses have between 100,000 and 300,000 miles on the odometer. The district actually lowered transportation costs this year by canceling bus routes within a mile of each campus — mostly because it couldn’t find enough bus drivers.
The district had done a great job of holding spending steady in the past five years, in response to years of state legislative cuts. Spending on instruction has dropped 2.2% and spending on food service has dropped 1%. However, spending on student support has risen 1.6% and on transportation has risen 1.3%.
