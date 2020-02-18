The Payson school board said a sad farewell to two key district leaders last week — and braced for another round of change.
Julia Randall Elementary School Principal Linda Scoville announced her plans to leave the district at the end of the school year, to travel with her husband. Since 2015, Scoville has led JRE to consistent A ratings.
The board also said farewell to Superintendent Stan Rentz, hired just last summer. Rentz moved to Payson from a rural Georgia school district. However, family issues prompted him to quit mid-school year to return to Georgia.
The administrative team gathered for a group photo and offered him a plaque, affectionately thanking him for his contributions in the six months he ran the district.
“My time here was way too short for me,” said Rentz wistfully.
The board has hired retired Safford school superintendent Mark Tregaskes to run the district for the rest of the school year. The board has also launched a national search for Rentz’s permanent replacement.
Scoville’s departure from JRE poses a fresh challenge for a district affected by a high turnover rate among superintendents — and principals.
Scoville moved from Phoenix where she had been dean of students at Mountain Pointe High School in Ahwatukee. Her husband is already retired and they have three grown children, two of them teachers in the Valley.
Scoville has played a leading role in the district’s leadership team, regularly attending board meetings and offering blunt assessments of district challenges and policies to the board. Then-superintendent Greg Wyman hired her in 2015.
During one recent meeting, the leadership team selected Scoville to read to the board a joint statement criticizing a long delay in adopting a proposed bonus pay plan for administrators — saying the district’s dozen administrators felt disrespected by the low priority given to the proposal.
JRE proved the district’s standout school this year, with big gains in English and math test scores in third, fourth and fifth grade. Students at almost all grade levels exceeded the state average, a big accomplishment for a rural school where about half of the families qualify as low-income under federal guidelines. The figures showed steady progress over the last three years as students moved through the school. Most of the students ranked as proficient or highly proficient. In addition, 75% ranked as proficient or better on science tests.
Board member Jolynn Schinstock lamented Scoville’s departure.
“Over the last five years I’ve worked very closely with you,” she said. “In that time, discipline actions at JRE have declined. Even though it wasn’t a well-received adjustment, you changed the lunchtime schedule — play first, then eat. JRE is proudly an A-rated school. I worked hand in hand with you as the PTO president to make sure our dream came true. That would not have happened without your support. I know your heart has been fully committed to your students, parents and staff. I’m going to miss you. Your shoes are going to be hard to fill.”
“Thank you so much,” said Scoville. She said she has loved the students. “They’re with us such a short time and then they move on.”
Bracing for the onslaught of change, the board at the meeting’s end scheduled a series of work sessions to work on the budget, board policies, the superintendent search and other issues. The district has recently completed a salary study, which will probably mean overhauling not only the pay ranks but the job descriptions.
The district has been through five superintendents in the past decade — including stints under the leadership of two different interim superintendents. The ranks of the principals have also undergone ceaseless turnover.
Board chair Joanne Conlin said, “We appreciate the leadership team. We appreciate the staff. We just hope this year we can work for better things. We keep asking how other districts are doing things. We’re learning a lot. So bear with us. We’re sincere in doing our best for the district.”
