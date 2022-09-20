So you’re a great teacher.
“Highly effective,” even.
Do you really need to have the principal sit in back of the classroom for two class periods every year to check up on you?
Not anymore.
The school board last week gave principals the ability to waive a second annual classroom evaluation for teachers that rank as “highly effective.” Currently, every teacher needs two full observation sessions every year.
The district’s evaluation system still exceeds the state minimum — since it drops the second evaluation only for the top-ranked teachers — and requires teachers to ace their first observation period in order to skip the second one.
Teachers in their first three years on the job and those on emergency or alternative credentials still get two observations — even if they rate as “highly effective.”
Still, the new policy could save the principal hours of observation time since about a third of teachers will not need the second evaluation based on last year’s rating and the first observation of the current year.
A voter-approved initiative some years ago provided about $4,000 per teacher in merit pay. The outcome of the evaluations now play a role in whether teachers receive merit pay. Last year about 95% of teachers qualified for merit pay.
Studies show that great teachers have a long-term impact on most students’ lives. Stanford researchers compared the long-term success of students who had a top-ranked teacher to the ones with the lowest-ranked teachers. The top-ranked teachers were in the top 16% and the low-ranked teachers were in the bottom 16%.
Students with a “great” teacher over their lifetimes earned $400,000 more than those with an “average” teacher — scoring in the 50th percentile. But the students with an “ineffective” teacher earned $400,000 less. The impact of an ineffective teacher can persist for years and affects test scores, high school graduation rates, college attendance rates and lifetime income, according to the study by Stanford education professor E. Hunushek.
By the way, the categories in the Hunushek study do not correspond to the “highly effective” rating used by Payson — but it gives you an idea of how big a difference a teacher makes.
Unfortunately, Arizona’s coping with a serious teacher shortage made worse by a surge of teacher retirements during the pandemic.
The legislature responded to the shortage by effectively waiving the requirement for either a teaching credential or a college degree to become a teacher, provided they’re enrolled in a teacher training program. Teachers can remain in the classroom for up to three years on an emergency credential while completing their training.
The new evaluation system should free up a lot of time for the principals — who no longer have to devote so much time watching top teachers run their classes during that second observation period. They still visit classrooms without the formal evaluation process.
