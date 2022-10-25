The Payson school board approved an open-ended contract to two firms to provide digital marketing, website development and leadership training throughout the district.
But not without a few qualms.
The district will rely on Axis Culture, headed by Joey Kline as well as Razor Thin Media, headed by Cameron Davis, to provide services throughout the district.
The award of a single master contract means that school sites, individual programs, clubs and the athletics programs won’t have to get a new bid if they want to hire either firm to come up with a digital marketing plan or campaign.
Axis Culture already provides digital marketing services to both the Town of Payson and the MHA Foundation, which is heavily involved with the schools.
Razor Thin Media already provides website and digital marketing services to Gila County. The firm is headed by Davis, who was at one time the Parks and Recreation director for the town.
The contract includes $720 a month for Axis Culture to offer a series of digital marketing, leadership and training sessions for district employees.
Otherwise, the departments and programs will have to make their own deals with either company, depending on their needs. The master contract means the district doesn’t have to seek new bids every time total payments to one of the companies goes over $10,000.
The two local firms submitted professional services bids with several other companies. This means they didn’t necessarily have to be the lowest bidder if they offered better services and experience.
“This allows everyone in the district to use these two companies for services,” said Superintendent Linda Gibson. “It opens the door to be more flexible. There is no total dollar amount.”
Axis has already created videos to promote the district’s vocational programs.
“It was amazing — it was the coolest video,” said board member Audrey Hogue.
But the lack of a cap on spending made board member Joanne Conlin nervous.
“I understand you don’t want to put a cap on it, but I just want to make sure it doesn’t go crazy as to how it’s being monitored,” said Conlin.
“Where have we been crazy in overspending in the past two years?” asked Gibson. “Please tell me because I’d like to know: We’ve been pretty conscientious about that.”
“It’s pretty easy when you add it all up to go ‘oops,’” persisted Conlin.
Gibson noted that each department seeking services will have to pay for those services out of money they already have in the budget — which will keep spending in bounds.
“As long as they’re using their own budgets,” said Conlin.
With that, the board unanimously approved the open-ended contracts.
Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com
Consulting Publications Editor
