AVID works.
And it can solve big problems.
That’s the gist of a report on Payson Unified School District’s enthusiastic embrace of AVID — a program intended to give kids skills and attitudes that will bolster their success in college, careers and life.
The national program stands for Advancement via Individual Determination (AVID). The MHA Foundation has invested some $500,000 to provide training for teachers and other staff to implement the program. Payson is still getting the program up and running. However, in other districts, AVID has boosted test scores, decreased discipline problems, increased college attendance rates and boosted graduation rates.
About half the teachers have so far gotten training in the AVID approach, with more scheduled. Each of the four campuses has coordinators and an AVID master plan — with specific goals.
“AVID is a system, and a framework intended to close the opportunity gaps by preparing all students for college and career readiness,” said Katrina Sacco, director of student achievement for the 2,400-student district.
The program dovetails with the district’s use of Capturing Kids’ Hearts, another national program that focuses on how kids treat each other and their teachers. “There’s a lot of research around the relationships students have in school being powerful for their success,” said Sacco. “That includes what teachers do — insisting on rigor at all times and high expectations — while breaking down barriers.”
The heart of the program involves training teachers to deploy a tool kit full of exercises, curriculum, games and strategies to help students. The program also seeks to find ways to encourage kids to think about college and careers and practical uses for what they’re learning. At Julia Randall Elementary School, teachers now put the pennants of the college they attended on their doors as a way to engage students and get them to think about the future.
Interestingly, AVID has figured into some of the recent candidate forums for the five candidates seeking the two open school board seats. For instance, Michael Heather has suggested that the school district is indoctrinating students through “social and emotional learning” programs like AVID. He has suggested in at least one public forum that “social and emotional learning” programs are equivalent to teaching “critical race theory.”
The district doesn’t teach critical race theory — but AVID has elements of social and emotional learning, which studies have suggested can boost student scores, provide important skills and make kids feel more connected to school.
The other candidates have generally supported the program — and praised the MHA Foundation for investing heavily in providing the needed training — in addition to supporting the district’s thriving dual enrollment college program in collaboration with the Eastern Arizona College Payson campus.
At the last board meeting, the AVID coordinators from each of the district’s four schools reported on the goals teachers and administrators have established.
Payson High School:
Brian Young reported that the goal for the AVID program includes a 5% increase in attendance and an 8% decrease in the number of failed classes by the end of the 2022-23 school year.
So far, that has included a much more concentrated effort to let parents know when kids are missing classes, earlier intervention if a student is struggling in a class and a culture that holds students accountable for attendance. The school has increased tracking of attendance rates and done a better job of calling parents and students when a problem develops, said Young. The school has also altered its “discipline matrix” to increase the emphasis on truancy and absenteeism, which increased dramatically during the pandemic.
The program also stresses teaching critical thinking skills, which studies show increases success in college and the workplace. “We go through and try to incorporate those strategies — including open-ended questions, trying to get them to investigate answers to problems, incorporating reading skills into classes like band and math,” said Young.
So far in the current school year, the high school has recorded a 6% increase in attendance and a 7% decrease in the failure rate so “we’re on track to make the goal,” said Young.
Rim Country
Middle School:
Trevor Creighton and Julie Eckhardt are sharing the duties of AVID coordinator at the middle school. The goal there is to ensure that at least 70% of teachers are using AVID strategies in the classroom. Their goal is to keep a laser focus on three things: academic rigor, increasing attendance and decreasing discipline problems.
The school will deploy a great variety of strategies to reach those goals. For instance, one AVID strategy involves note-taking skills, including noting higher level questions and focusing on critical thinking skills. Other skills include developing story boards to explore ideas and events. Students have also been encouraged to highlight unfamiliar words and concept. New information and questions they have as they work through materials.
Creighton noted that some students need help with organizational skills, especially the potential first generation college students. The school will have classes to build those skills, based on recommendations from the teachers.
“We’re looking for students who are highly motivated to do better in school — not necessarily the already high-achieving students, but any students who really want to do well,” said Eckhardt.
Julia Randall Elementary School:
“The key question is how am I going to get elementary school students excited and engaged,” said Kristina Dieball, the AVID coordinator.
The key goal is to ensure that at least 55% of students either meet the math competency goals in the state benchmark testing or show strong growth toward meeting those goals. That looks like a modest goal — but it would represent significant gains from last May.
“The students know that AVID means moving forward through their own hard work and we had an assembly and taught them some hand motions to demonstrate that. So all the kids know what AVID means, so they don’t just hear the word and not know what to do.”
In addition, “we want to support college-going culture, with banners, posters and décor in the classrooms,” said Dieball.
Board member Jolynn Schinstock suggested the program stress other kinds of success as well for the kids, not thinking about going to college. “We might have pictures of technicians, mechanics — so kids can identify. That’s what I want to do.”
“I thought about that too,” said board member Audrey Hogue.
Dieball said, “and we’re having staff put in their military background — also staff that did not go to college, but they did have some career readiness skills.”
Payson Elementary School:
AVID Coordinator Karen Ormand positively bubbled with enthusiasm for the program and taught the whole room the hand motions the kids have learned for AVID.
The key goal for the next year is to ensure that 65% of the students either test as proficient or making progress toward proficiency in reading on the state assessment tests.
“Our classes look a little different — a lot of our kids do not know how to write, so we’re looking at it in a different way,” she said.
The teachers have been working to increase communications with parents, teach children organizational skills, develop a writing plan for each child and teach kids how to keep a homework notebook. Teachers are keeping a communications log to make sure they’re in touch with parents on key issues.
“Teachers model being organized — help the kids see the progression. I was really happy with my staff — they were amazing. They jumped right in and worked together as a team,” said Ormand.
That includes including posters on classroom doors to help kids start thinking about the future. “We display future careers in a graph — talk about their dream job — getting them to think about what they want to do,” said Ormand.
