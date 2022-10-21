The Payson Unified School District’s bus driver crisis continues unabated, compounded by both an increasingly tight workforce and an ever-tight budget.
Just since the start of the school year, the district has lost four of its 10 general education bus drivers to higher paying jobs, family issues, retirements and the high cost of living in Payson.
The district has cut routes and drafted the director of transportation and even mechanics as drivers on stretched-thin routes criss-crossing the 300-square-mile district, according to a report at the last Payson school board meeting.
The report comes in the wake of a forum involving the five candidates for two seats on the school board. Michael Heather was sharply critical of the district, saying it has far too many buses and ought to buy vans that don’t require a driver with the training needed to get a commercial license. Elvia Guerrero said the district should re-evaluate all of its routes to save money on transportation.
The other three candidates — Susan Ward, Katy Taylor and incumbent Joanne Conlin — said the district has to serve a sprawling attendance area and is doing the best it can.
Director of Transportation Mark Henning said the district has cut five routes in the past five years and increased the area without bus transportation to 1.2 miles from campus instead of just one mile. The cuts have mostly come because the district can’t find enough qualified drivers willing to work the split shifts — with a route in the morning and another in the afternoon.
“Every year we evaluate our routes to see if we can make them more efficient,” said Henning. More than 350 students a day ride the buses.
The district has 10 general education drivers, five special needs drivers, two bus mechanics and a director. The Arizona Auditor General’s annual report shows that the district has higher transportation costs than normal — reflecting its huge, rural attendance area.
“We cover everything from Jake’s Corner to the bottom of Colcord up north past the Control Road and all of Whispering Pines and Washington Park. We go five or 10 miles down Highway 188 (toward Tonto Basin). We have a big place to encompass,” said Henning.
Moreover, the district needs a lot of buses because of the complexity of school schedules. The high school and the elementary school have different stop and start times — so they have different bus schedules. Moreover, the state law requires a separate set of smaller, specially equipped buses to accommodate the district’s special needs students — which make up about 14% of the 2,400 kids.
In addition, a lot more students ride the bus in the afternoon as compared to the morning. Parents who drop their children off at school need a seat on the bus in the afternoon, when they’re at work. Parents also must sign up for bus transportation — even if their kids rarely ride the bus. As a result, ensuring there are always enough seats on any given route presents an ongoing challenge that involves a certain amount of guesswork, said Henning.
Fortunately, the district relies on the Pine-Strawberry and Tonto Basin K-8 school districts to transport their students to Payson once they enter high school.
The reduced routes to cope with the shortage of drivers has created hardships for many families, said Henning. Some kids in Gisela get on the bus at 5:45 in the morning and don’t get home until 5 in the afternoon.
“That’s a 12-hour day for those kids — that’s rough,” said Henning.
But solutions like having a single bus and driver pick up all the elementary and high school kids on a route create a whole new set of problems. Many parents don’t want younger children riding the bus with teenagers. Moreover, a combined schedule would require the elementary school kids and the special needs kids to sit on the bus waiting to get home for an hour in many cases.
Henning said, “To combine the routes is absolutely impossible. So you see more than one bus coming through a neighborhood. We have four afternoon buses to Gisela. Having a special needs bus sitting idle with kids on board is worse than having a general ed bus sitting idle — it’s horrible.”
So far, the district hasn’t been able to increase its pool of drivers. That was a problem even before the unemployment rate dropped to under 4%.
“Finding certified drivers has been a concern,” said Henning, although the district will provide free training to anyone who wants the job.
“We have three routes without drivers now — so the mechanics and myself are route drivers. Another driver came to me today and said she won’t be here after Thanksgiving. So we’re really down four routes. Her family’s moving to Kentucky — and her house will be right across the street from the school’s bus barn there. They’re offering her $24 an hour and a $3,000 signing bonus.”
Payson pays about $19.60 an hour.
Henning noted that the state and the district’s insurance plan both require the drivers to have commercial licenses.
The district tried offering a $300 bonus to any employee who could recruit a bus driver, with an additional $500 bonus if the driver signed up for a second year. That produced one new driver.
The district has also increased bus driver pay by 20%. But that hasn’t had much impact on the bus driver shortage, said Henning.
The district’s losing drivers for all kinds of reasons. One lost his transportation from Gisela to get to work. One died. One said he wanted to scale back and just drive the vans for events. One transitioned from driver to mechanic — although he’s still driving a lot on the routes that have lost their driver. Two went to other companies for more money. One moved out of state because she couldn’t afford to live in Payson, with its soaring rents.
“How many school bus aides have shown an interest in becoming a driver?” asked board president Michell Marinelli.
“I had one aide that put in for a position,” said Henning. “But she had an interview with one of the other schools and they offered her a job and she took that position instead.”
