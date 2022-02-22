Payson schools have plunged into the high-tech age — with no end in sight.
A flood of federal money in the past two years has dramatically increased computer and online teaching resources in the 2,400-student district, Director of Technology Vickie Andrews told the school board recently.
“Our digital footprint has grown tremendously — and part of that was COVID,” Andrews said in a presentation of the technology strategic plan brimming with impressive, computer geek statistics.
The presentation skimmed over an odd irony when it comes to digital technology and education. On one hand, the district has spent lavishly on upgrading computers and distance learning tools. On the other hand, the board in the same meeting lifted the mandatory quarantine for students who had close contacts with someone who tested positive for COVID due to the academic, emotional and social losses caused by a year of on-again, off-again distance learning.
But ironies aside — the district’s technological stats have grown impressively — fueled by millions in federal grants.
So in the past couple of years, the campus per-student bandwidth has increased three-fold, the number of Chromebooks for students and staff has doubled and the number of help tickets from students and staff struggling to use all those shiny new devices went from 1,500 three years ago to 6,500 this year.
Andrews noted that just before the pandemic hit, the IT department had pushed everyone to store their data in the cloud on distant servers, rather than the district’s in-house servers.
“Everyone grumbled, but when March 2020 came and everyone went home — they said, ‘It’s wonderful, I can still get to my stuff.’ We’ve seen a 5.5 terabyte increase in total drive storage — that’s a really, really big increase. We have 950 Google Classroom offered to our students — with 12,000 users every week. Teachers post homework and assignments — and now mom and dad can log into the Google Classroom for lesson plans and homework.”
The district now has 2,715 Chromebooks for the 2,400 students and 350 staff.
And the trend will likely continue — with a further near doubling of campus bandwidth, thanks in part to ongoing improvements possible through the federal e-rate program.
“They’re doing an awesome job,” said board member Barbara Underwood. “They are right on top of it when you need it.”
Just consider some of the head-snapping numbers included in the presentation:
• Since 2019, photos stored in the system went from 23 gigabytes (GB) to 400 GB and emails stored went from 327 GB to 474 GB.
• Since 2018, the district bandwidth went from 200Mbps to 10Gbps, bandwidth per student tripled and the number of devices on the system went from 3,000 to 4,500.
The district has also overhauled its website, not only dramatically increasing page views — but putting a lot more information online. The home page now gets 7,845 views per month — and each of the campuses gets 600 to 1800 views a month. The grade portal gets 5,800 views and the high school athletics page alone gets 1,200 views.
The gush of new technology has kept the growing IT staff busy installing new devices, training teachers, bringing new curriculum material into the system, working on the web page, troubleshooting problems, upgrading security, supporting Google Classroom tools, formatting new computers, installing 19 hub printers connected to every classroom to cut costs, replacing 20% of the Chromebook fleet each year, replacing network equipment and switches and other major tasks.
Andrews noted that the big upfront expense in printing hubs has saved on paper.
Underwood said the system now makes it easier to store and access documents online — rather than printing everything.
“I’m trying to go green,” said Underwood.
“It warms Vickie’s heart,” laughed Superintendent Linda Gibson.
“It does,” agreed Andrews.
The IT department has also just rolled out multi-factor identification to make it harder for hackers to get into the system — although it means keeping track of more passwords and security codes. Districts throughout the state have faced an increasing problem with professional hackers getting into the increasingly complex systems, inserting a virus that locks everyone out — and then extorting a ransom from the district to restore access.
Andrews said continually upgrading technology and use of the internet is especially important in rural districts.
“We’re 90 miles from the Phoenix metro area — and our kids don’t get the chance to jump on the bus and go to the museum. So we want to leverage that technology to bring our kids the world. So we work with our teachers to coach and model the best practices — using a consumer based model,” said Andrews.
The district’s now studying the value of digital, interactive computer white boards in classrooms “to make sure we focus on innovation and helping people think about advanced ways of thinking, teaching and problem solving. We want to get kids up out of their desks,” said Andrews.
The glowing presentation on the rush of change and the learning opportunities offered by the internet contrasts with a year in which the school board worried about the impact on students of the months of distance learning. Enrollment dropped by about 15%, test scores drifted downward, leaving more than half of the students performing below grade level and parents and teachers worried about the emotional impact on students denied that daily, face-to-face contact.
Moreover, the support for all the new technology going forward remains uncertain. The district doubled its Chromebook fleet with the first $600,000 infusion of pandemic relief money from the federal government.
The district used a portion of a second wave of federal relief money totaling some $4 million to make many of the additional technology and staffing improvements.
But the federal money has dried up and schools are facing new cutbacks and challenges from the state, which may overshadow plans to expand technology offerings going forward.
Nonetheless, Andrews remained upbeat, based on the focus groups she led in coming up with the strategic plan.
“It’s all up here. We’ve got you. It’s good. We’re just trying to get as many voices as possible in developing this tech plan.”
