The Payson school board recently celebrated the beginning of the New Year with a donation that will provide science and art programs.
The Caris Charitable Trust has given the 2,400-student district a $200,000 grant to bolster science and technology programs as well as a $125,000 donation to launch an art program at Rim Country Middle School.
The Phoenix-based Caris Trust has $16.7 million in assets, with revenues of about $10 million annually and expenses of about $2.3 million, according to an online posting on Cause IQ. The trust was founded in 2019.
Superintendent Linda Gibson said the district will schedule a future event to celebrate the grant and release details of the new programs, but noted the grants will pay for an art teacher at RCMS as well as additional science and technology programs and elective courses throughout the district.
Payson currently struggles to provide core science courses like Phoenix as well as calculus, both critical to the success of students who pursue science-oriented majors in college. The district also has never developed the student base to offer a career and vocational program in engineering, one of the most popular extra career paths in many larger districts.
Board members sought some immediate details on how the district will use the Caris Trust grant.
“Would the art class at the middle school be in place of an elective we’re now offering?” asked board member Barbara Underwood.
“Nothing else is going away,” said Gibson. “There’s a minimum enrollment for the class to make, but nothing else is going away within our offerings of electives. We’re fortunate now to have a funding source to make that happen.”
“I want to thank them for their donation,” said Underwood, singling out the $325,000 gift, which was routinely approved on the consent calendar.
The donation report also included a $1,000 gift from Safeway to recognize the high school winners of the Dairy Month Sweepstakes.
The district is also in the midst of its annual campaign to encourage people to donate through the Credit for Kids state tax credit program. People can donate up to $200 for an individual and $400 for a couple to the district. They can specify what they want the donation to support — or leave it up to the district. The community has proved generous in the past, but totals have been declining slowly in recent years. The Credit for Kids donation comes straight off the taxes owed — not off the income before taxes are calculated.
So far this year the district has about $145,000, but the window remains open until mid-April to make donations that will reduce taxes for 2021. Last year, the district received $200,000, down from $225,000 in fiscal year 2020-2019 and $278,000 in the previous year.
The contributions this year supported band, baseball, basketball, the cheer squad, technology classes, drama, Future Farmers of America, the business program, fine arts, football, golf, instructional materials, music, the national honor society, science, soccer, softball, student council, swim, technology, theater, cross-country, volleyball and wrestling.
The district also relies heavily on the MHA Foundation, a Payson-based charity that supports a host of district programs, both directly and through the Aspire Arizona Foundation. That includes the district’s thriving dual enrollment college program, which gives students a chance to take college courses on the high school campus. A student can graduate high school with an AA degree if they take full advantage of the offerings.
Studies show that these extracurricular programs — including art — contribute a huge amount of education. Students active in extracurricular activities generally have higher test scores, a higher graduation rate and a higher college attendance and graduation rate, according to national studies.
The Caris donation will help support science programs, although the donation report did not detail the plans for the donation.
The district bolstered its technology offerings and training for teachers and students during the pandemic, relying on a flush of federal pandemic funding to make sure every student has a Chromebook and every teacher gets trained in how to use online materials and communications — both to shift to remote learning when necessary and to help students who are quarantining keep up in class.
However, the district has struggled to maintain a full selection of critical science classes.
The district has physics in its catalog — but usually doesn’t offer the class because not enough students sign up for the class to “make.”
In part, that reflects the lack of feeder science courses to develop a core of engaged science students. Generally, state funding, ratings and standards focus on math and English — but not science. As a result, many small, rural districts don’t offer a full array of science classes.
However, a foundation in physics as well as math classes, like calculus I and II, remain vital to success in science-oriented majors and careers at the college level.
The lack of a consistent, robust science curriculum therefore puts Payson students at a disadvantage when they get to college.
Payson also hasn’t developed the student base to launch a program in engineering, which is one of the most popular and career-useful vocational programs supported by the Northern Arizona Vocational Institute of Technology (NAVIT). That program also suffered when the legislature cut off funding for freshman vocational classes a decade ago during the recession, making it harder to develop the full progression of courses for many vocational and enrichment programs.
