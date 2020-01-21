The Payson Unified School District Jan. 13 celebrated the launch of a comprehensive new program to help kids prepare for college and careers through mentoring, innovative teaching, special projects and an array of interventions.
The district will embrace the AVID program this year, with the financial support of the MHA Foundation, which is paying for training, materials and use of the comprehensive AVID curriculum.
“This is a game changer,” said Superintendent Stan Rentz, who has visited other schools using the AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) program, now in place in 203 schools nationally and 11 schools in Arizona. Those schools enroll some 37,000 students, two-thirds of which are from low-income families.
“We are so lucky to have the MHA Foundation and Aspire in our schools,” said Payson High School Principal Jeff Simon. “They have helped us so much — and helped these kids.”
The MHA Foundation established the Aspire Arizona Foundation to work with schools. Aspire already funds the dual-enrollment program, which pays community college tuition for classes at the high school, enabling students to get a free jump on college. MHA Foundation is also paying for teacher training, internship programs and other initiatives.
“It’s a great program that gets our kids ready for college and careers,” said Rim Country Middle School Principal Jennifer White. She said the program focuses on the average and struggling students, who don’t necessarily have the family support and background to be thinking about college and careers early on.
“MHA is helping already,” said White, for instance, paying for the transportation so students can tour college campuses.
“Aspire does a great job with those college-bound kids, but they want to do more,” said Simon, which is why they settled on bringing the AVID program to Payson.
AVID uses mentoring, project learning, career and college preparation and other interventions to help the often-overlooked B and C students look to the future. The program includes extensive monitoring to make sure students don’t fall through the academic cracks.
The graduation rate in AVID schools is 99%, compared to about 83% in Payson. Some 92% of AVID students take a college entrance test and fulfill all the requirements for attending a university and 72% are accepted to a college or university. Payson has a college and vocational program attendance rate of about 68%, but four years later only 21% end up with a college or university degree.
Some 2,500 Arizona teachers and administrators have gone through the intensive training the program offers, part of the 80,000 trained each year nationally. The 7,000 schools with an AVID program nationally have 2 million students, half of them Hispanic and 15% of them black. Some 59% attend a four-year university and 33% attend a two-year college. Nationally, about half of low-income students enroll in a college or university, but only about 14% earn a degree.
The AVID program in Payson will start with teacher and administrator training in the program, which stresses the need to “develop resilient, lifelong learners.” The program involves the mentoring and tracking of students. In the classroom, it helps teachers interject project-based learning and innovative ways to hold student interest and develop critical thinking skills.
Simon said he spent the day touring an AVID school in Mesa and came back “super excited.” For instance, he watched as students struggling with roadblocks in their individual projects brought the problem to a small group of other students working on similar projects — supervised by a tutor. The student laid out the problems on a white board. Other students could then ask questions, designed to help come up with a solution. They weren’t allowed to propose the answer — just ask questions that explored new possibilities.
MHA board member Jennifer Smith said it excited the board to support a comprehensive program that targets kids who don’t necessarily have the background and family support to consider college normally. “This really began at the grassroots, with conversations about how amazed we were at the quality of our schools — and what we could really do to go beyond this and do more.”
She said the goal was to empower teachers and administrators to come up with creative and effective programs, rather than “come to the schools and say do these things.”
She noted that when administrators suggested AVID, “we realized it’s a perfect fit.”
MHA Foundation will also undertake a marketing campaign so parents, students and community members will understand the new approach.
“We want a marketing team to provide help with the change management. We want teachers to be brought in. We want this to be their program. People need to feel comfortable with these changes. We want our schools and our students to excel, but we also want our schools to be part of the broader community — so we can all be proud of our schools, which will ultimately be an economic driver,” she said.
